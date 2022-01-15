The weekend has begun, and it's finally time to sit back, relax and unwind. While most of us binge-watch shows, try to complete that long list of books or even catch up on the much-needed sleep, for some of us, the weekend is all about food! And why not?! Weekends are the only time for some to try out their cooking skills or ditch the diet and dig in something yummy. Well, if you also find such situations relatable, then this time, a mutton kathi roll is a must-try! Kathi rolls are one of those evergreen street foods that we certainly can never get enough of. The succulent texture of mutton smeared in spices and finally wrapped in a crispy paratha is simply divine. Once you make this recipe, we are sure you will keep coming back to this.





All you need to do is marinate and cook the mutton pieces in this recipe. Then, wrap it with veggies and masalas to devour. When you make this dish, serve it with spicy chutney and a dip. Just one bite into this roll, and you will indeed have a burst of flavours in every bite. You can even cook this recipe when you are hosting any party. This one is sure to be a stellar starter that will amp up your menu. Find the full recipe below:

Mutton Kathi Roll Recipe: Here's How To Make Mutton Kathi Roll

In a bowl, take curd, red chilli powder, turmeric, pepper, ginger-garlic paste and garam masala. Combine these and marinate on the mutton for at least two hours. Then heat some oil in a pan and sear the mutton for about a minute. Sprinkle some salt and cook till tender. On a flat pan, heat the roti with a few drops of oil. Break an egg on the roti, flip it and cook. Remove the roti from the pan and place a few mutton pieces on it. Sprinkle some onion slices, green chillies, chaat masala and coriander. Then make a roll, slice it in half and serve!

Try out this delicious recipe today, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!