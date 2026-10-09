Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on October 7 following a cardiac arrest. While he will always be remembered for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, stories about his life beyond acting continue to resonate with fans. Apart from being an acclaimed actor, Nana Patekar was also passionate about cooking. He enjoyed preparing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.





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His love for food was evident during an interview with The Lallantop, where he spoke about the kele ke phool ki sabji his mother used to make. According to him, preparing the dish requires considerable effort, as the kele ke phool needs to be carefully cleaned and prepared before cooking. He also mentioned that the cooked curry has a texture somewhat similar to keema.

While many people have tried raw banana curry, kele ke phool ki sabji is another delicious dish worth exploring. Banana blossoms kele ke phool have a slightly astringent flavour and tough outer layers, making proper preparation essential. Here's an easy recipe to make kele ke phool ki sabji at home.





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How To Make Kele Ke Phool Ki Sabji

Ingredients

1 kele ke phool, cleaned and finely chopped

1-2 onions, finely chopped or made into a paste

1-2 tomatoes, finely chopped or pureed

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

Oil, for cooking

Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method





1. Clean the kele ke phool





Remove the outer leaves and discard the tough inner portions. Finely chop the edible part of the banana blossom.





2. Boil it briefly





Boil the chopped kele ke phool in water with a little salt and turmeric. Drain and set aside.





3. Prepare the masala





Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, followed by the onions, ginger-garlic paste and green chillies. Sauté until the onions turn golden. Add the tomatoes and cook until the oil starts to separate.





4. Cook the curry





Add the boiled kele ke phool to the pan and mix well. Stir in the turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt. Add a little water, cover, and cook for a few minutes.





5. Finish and serve





Sprinkle garam masala and fresh coriander leaves over the curry. Serve hot with roti or steamed rice.





Tip: Some people also add potatoes to the curry for extra texture and flavour.