Bananas are probably one of those fruits whose peels rarely make it past the kitchen bin. But if you have a few plants at home, there is another way to use them. Banana peels can be turned into a simple homemade plant feed using little more than water and a blender. It is not a substitute for a proper fertiliser, nor does it work as some kind of magic plant booster. But banana peels do contain minerals such as potassium and magnesium, which are among the nutrients plants need for healthy growth. For anyone trying to cut down on kitchen waste, this is an easy way to give the peels another use.





Also Read: How To Remove Stubborn Grease From Your Utensils With This Unbelievable Aluminium Hack

How To Make Banana Peel Water For Plants

You do not need much to make it at home. You need:

2-3 banana peels

1 litre of water

A blender

A sieve or fine strainer

A clean bottle or jar

Once you have everything ready, the preparation is fairly straightforward.

1. Cut The Banana Peels

Cut the peels into small pieces. Smaller pieces are easier for the blender to break down and make the preparation less cumbersome.

2. Blend With Water

Add the chopped peels and around one litre of water to a blender. Blend until the peels are finely broken down.

3. Strain The Mixture

Pour the mixture through a sieve and collect the liquid in a clean container. The strained liquid is what you can use around your plants.





If the liquid looks particularly concentrated, it can be diluted with more water before use.

How To Use Banana Peel Water On Plants

The simplest way to use it is while watering your plants. Pour a small amount around the base of the plant. Avoid deliberately spraying the mixture over the leaves. Make sure the pot has adequate drainage. Do not keep adding it every time you water. If the soil is already wet, wait rather than adding more liquid.

This last point is particularly important for potted and indoor plants. More water is not necessarily better, and constantly wet soil can cause problems for plants that need good drainage.

Can You Use Banana Peel Water For Indoor Plants?

Yes, it can be used as an occasional homemade plant feed for many common potted plants. But indoor plants are also where you need to be a little more careful about overwatering.





Check the soil before adding the liquid and make sure excess water can drain out of the pot. If your plant already has a specific fertilising routine, banana peel water should not replace it.





It is also worth remembering that a fiddle-leaf fig, a succulent and a flowering plant do not have identical nutritional requirements. There is no single homemade feed that is ideal for every plant.

What Are The Benefits Of Using Banana Peels For Plants?

Banana peels have a few things going for them, especially if you already have some sitting in the kitchen. They contain minerals such as potassium and magnesium, and they are easy enough to repurpose at home.





Also Read: How This Simple Aluminium Hack Can Keep Your Refrigerator Clean

1. You Are Putting Kitchen Waste To Use

Instead of throwing the peel away after eating the banana, you can give it a second life in your home garden. It is a small change, but an easy one.

2. They Contain Potassium

Potassium is one of the nutrients plants need for healthy growth. Banana peels are naturally rich in it, which is why they often feature in homemade gardening recipes.

3. It Takes Just A Few Minutes

There is no elaborate gardening project involved. A couple of banana peels, some water and a blender are pretty much all you need.

4. It Can Work For Potted Plants

Have a few plants on your balcony, windowsill or around the house? Banana peel water can be used occasionally as part of your usual plant-care routine.

Is Banana Peel Water A Substitute For Fertiliser?

No. This is probably the most important thing to remember if you decide to try it. Plants need a range of nutrients, and their requirements vary depending on the species, growing conditions and stage of growth.





Banana peel water may contain some minerals, but it does not provide a reliable, complete nutrient profile in the way a formulated plant fertiliser does.





Use it occasionally if you like, but do not stop an established fertilising routine because of it.