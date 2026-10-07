When NAO - Next Asian Outing opened in Noida, I was curious. I have been to its popular GK outlet before, so when the brand moved closer to home with its first Noida outpost at Skymark One, Sector 98, I had to check it out. This time, I went with my child, and the lunch turned out to be as much about having fun as it is about good food.





The first thing you notice at NAO is the setting. The restaurant has carried its design-forward personality to Noida with neon accents, quirky art, colourful paintings on the wall, warm lighting and plenty of visual details that make the space feel lively without being overwhelming. The Skymark One location is another advantage, especially for those living or working around Noida.

Founded by Amul Kapoor in 2022, NAO was created to occupy the space between casual Asian dining and fine dining. Its menu brings together flavours from across Asia, with Korean dishes playing a particularly important role. The Noida outlet retains many of the brand's familiar favourites, including Korean Ramyun, Tteokbokki, Tom Yum Udon Noodles, Bulgogi Grills and Curried Dim Sums.

We started with the Indonesian Chilli Fish, which was one of my favourites. The fish was wok-tossed with Indonesian spiced chilli sambal, and had plenty of flavour without losing the taste of the fish. The Tteokbokki was another hit. The Korean rice cakes were soft and pleasantly chewy, coated in a spicy, flavourful sauce. My child enjoyed the meal too, and I appreciated the fact that the staff was attentive and happy to prepare special food to suit my child's preferences.

If you enjoy ramen, don't skip the Kimchi Ramyun from the 'Bestsellers From Korea' section. I have tried ramen at quite a few restaurants, and not all of them manage to impress me. This one did. The broth had the right depth, and the kimchi brought a pleasant kick without taking over the dish.





The Japanese Katsu Curry was another standout. The curry was rich, balanced and deeply satisfying, while the katsu added just the right texture. It was easily one of the most comforting dishes of the meal.

Dessert brought another pleasant surprise. The Mango Sticky Rice Cheesecake, which NAO called a 'showstopper', lived up to the description. It was soft, airy, fresh and just sweet enough. The mango and sticky rice elements worked well with the cheesecake.

The drinks deserve attention too. My Golden Hours was easily the highlight. A cold brew float with mango and coconut water may sound like an unusual combination, but it worked beautifully. It was refreshing, slightly tropical and easily one of the most enjoyable cold brews I have had. My child, meanwhile, loved the watermelon juice, partly for its taste and partly because of its fun presentation.

What I liked most about my lunch at NAO Noida was that it never felt overly formal. The food is interesting enough for serious Asian food lovers, while the lively interiors and approachable atmosphere make it equally suited to a relaxed family meal. The staff was attentive throughout, which made the experience even better.

NAO Noida gets the balance right: good food, playful surroundings, generous flavours and a location that makes it easy to drop in. I left feeling full, happy and already thinking about what I would order the next time.