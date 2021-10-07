





Navaratri 2021 are finally here! This nine-day festival is annually celebrated during the months of September and October, according to the Hindu calendar. Also known as Sharad Navaratri, this religious festival is observed in honour of Goddess Durga. Each day is celebrated by worshipping the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. The celebration is extended to the food we eat. Some people practice vegetarianism for nine days, others observe fast for nine days. This fast is a little different from the regular fast, only certain foods are not to be consumed. People who are keeping this fast need to store vrat-friendly recipes that they can make easily, without any fuss.





It is important to eat nutrient-rich meals during the vrat; therefore, we have brought you the recipe of kaddu ki sabji (pumpkin vegetable). Pumpkin is a highly nutritious vegetable that is particularly rich in Vitamin A. Vitamin A protects our eyes from night blindness and prevent the age-related decline of eyesight. This vitamin is also good for bone health. This dish uses simple seasoning to accentuate the natural sweetness of pumpkin, to give a flavourful and spicy dish. The best part is that this recipe is quick and easy.

Pumpkins are full of nutrients.

How To Make Vrat-Friendly Kadu Sabji:

Sauté asafetida, fenugreek seed and cumin seeds in oil. When the seeds splutter, add ginger, pumpkin and green chillies. Stir fry over high heat till the pumpkin look glossy. Season with rock salt, turmeric, garam masala, coriander powder, chilli powder and sugar. Cook for 2 minutes, garnish with coriander and the sabzi is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kadu Sabji.





Sounds easy, right? What are you waiting for?! Celebrate this Navaratri by making this delicious recipe of kaddu sabji. Do tell us in the comments section what is your go-to Navaratri recipe.



