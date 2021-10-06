Navratri 2021: The festive season is about to begin; and with all the preparations for Navaratri, the excitement is undoubtedly at the brim! For the unversed, there are four Navaratris in a year, two of which are much celebrated. The first is Chaitra Navaratri, which occurs during the spring season. The second is Sharad Navaratri (during September-October). Sharad Navaratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga wherein nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. During this time, many devotees keep fasts, puja and follow other practices.





Navratri 2021 Date: This year, Navaratri will start from 7th October and go on till 15th October.





(Also Read: Navaratri 2021: When Is Sharad Navaratri? Date, Time And Significance; 5 Fasting Rules To Follow)





Since many people fast, there are specific rules that a person must follow. While one cannot indulge in regular foods like atta, salt, onion or garlic- there are many other ingredients that they can cook from. So, keeping that in mind, today we bring you a vrat-friendly recipe of Samak dosa that is all things yummy! With this recipe, you don't have to worry about being hungry all the time, as this recipe may give you some energy for the day. Read the recipe below.

Here Is The Recipe Of Samak Dosa | Samak Dosa Recipe

First, Soak samak ke chawal. Drain and make a rough batter. Now, mix singhara ka atta to the prepared batter and keep aside. Soak and grind chillies with a bit of water to make a fine paste. Heat ghee in a frying pan, add cumin seed when it crackles, put in the chopped ginger and green chillies. Add crushed boiled potatoes and fry nicely. Add turmeric powder, red chilli paste and sendha namak.





Now, heat a non-stick pan. Grease it. Pour a ladle full of dosa batter in the centre of the pan and spread it evenly like a round disc with the help of a ladle.





(Also Read: Navaratri 2021: How To Make Vrat-Friendly Samosa)





Drizzle oil and let it cook. Then, put the prepared potato masala in the centre of the dosa and cook it.





For the full recipe of Samak dosa, click here.





Make this yummy vrat recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!