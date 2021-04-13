Chaitra Navratri begins today (April 13, 2021) and devotees across the country have geared up to celebrate the festival with utmost enthusiasm. It is a nine-day affair where people worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Besides all the rites and rituals, vrat plays a major role during this festival. People refrain from eating non-veg foods or alcohol consumption; instead, they adopt a satvik diet that is light on stomach and includes no onion and garlic in the recipe. They also avoid consumption of rice, dal or any type of grains. Hence, we find a long list of special vrat-friendly food, made with rock salt, sabudana, potatoes, fresh fruits and vegetables, ghee et al.

The very thought of vrat food reminds us of sabudana khichdi, aloo sabzi, puri made with kuttu atta et al. While we agree these are the most popular vrat foods for all, you can also experiment with the regular recipes and tweak them a bit to include in your vrat diet. For instance, here we have vrat-special idli and coconut chutney. In this recipe, we replaced normal rice with sama ke chawal and dal with sabudana for the idli batter. We have also used rock salt instead of common salt.

This delicious recipe is shared by vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. And the best part is, this wholesome South Indian meal can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. The only time taking step in the whole process is soaking sabudana and sama ke chawal for at least two hours. So, without further ado, let's get into the recipe.

Navratri 2021-Special: Vrat-Friendly Idli And Coconut Chutney Recipe:

Soak sama ke chawal in water for 2-3 hours. Soak sabudana in water for 2-3 hours. Strain the water and grind in both the ingredients together with some curd. Do not add water to avoid thin consistency. Now, transfer thee batter in a bowl and add rock salt (sendha namak) as per taste, some soda (or fruit salt) and mix everything well. Now grease the idli plates with some ghee and pour the batter. Heat water in a pressure cooker and place the idli stand inside it. Remove the whistle and close the lid. On medium flame, cook for 10-12 minutes. Switch off the flame and take out the idlis from the idli plates.

While the idli is getting ready, let's find out how to make the chutney:

Take a chutney jar and add coconut chunks, peanut, green chilli, ginger, lemon juice, rock salt, some curd and water as needed. Now, grind it into a smooth paste. And your coconut chutney is ready to be indulged. If you are not a fan of tangy flavour, avoid adding lime juice to the chutney. You may serve this chutney as is but we prefer adding a tadka of ghee and curry leaves to it.

Hot and fluffy idli and flavourful coconut chutney is ready to be relished. Try it at home today for your Navratri vrat.

Watch Here The Complete Recipe Video Of Vrat-Special Idli And Coconut Chutney:

