Navratri 2019: 5 Quick Vrat-Friendly Snacks You Can Prepare In 10 Minutes

Sharad Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals of India

The much-awaited nine-day festival is here. Sharad Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals of India, wherein people worship nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. During this nine-day festival, many devotees observe the ritualistic fasts where they adopt a light vegetarian or sattvik diet. Many of them, irrespective of whether they have kept a fast, refrain from eating non-vegetarian food and consuming alcohol, as a mark of respect to the deity. If you are planning to observe Navratri vrat on one of these days and are thinking how you would go about the entire day without snacking, then we are here to help. There are plenty of vrat ingredients with the use of which you can prepare a multitude of healthy and delish snacks.





Here Are 5 Navratri Vrat-Snacks You Can Put Together In Under 10 Minutes:





1. Aloo Chaat





It is the time we appreciate the sheer versatility of potato. The tuber is simply perfect for anything, from sabzi and soups to sandwiches and chaat. Peel and boil some potatoes, cut them in small cubes. Mix it well with chaat masala, black pepper, cumin seeds, rock salt, pomegranate seeds, green chillies, mint leaves and lime juice, and dig in.





2. Fruit Chaat





Since all fruits are permissible during fasting; how about mixing your favourite ones in a sumptuous fruit chaat! (Think: papaya, apples, pears and pomegranate seeds). A fruit chaat made with fresh fruits sprinkled with a bit of chaat masala is an ideal way to keep cravings at bay. Fruits are filled with fibre, which helps keep you full for a longer time.





3. Roasted Makhana





Puffy and crunchy, makhana (or fox nuts) are another vrat staple we cannot get enough of. Roast them for 10 minutes in a spoonful of ghee, mint leaves and red chili powder. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top.





4. Shakarkandi Chaat





Boil shakarkandi or sweet potato. Cut them and mix it up with lime juice and chaat masala. Shakarkandi chaat is also a very popular winter delicacy up north.





5. Aloo Chips





Fry some slices of potato and enjoy homemade potato chips this Navratri. Store-bought chips are often too high in salt. One cannot consume table salt on vrat, even when you are having these homemade chips. Make sure you practice moderation; excess of anything may cause harm.





Here's wishing you all a very happy Navratri 2019! Here are some of our favourite vrat recipes you may like to prepare for the festival. Let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.









