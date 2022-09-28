The auspicious festival of Navratri is here. It started on September 26, 2022, and will conclude on October 5, 2022. During this time, several devotees observe ritualistic fast (or vrat) and indulge in light sattvik food which includes ingredients like sabudana, kuttu atta, sendha namak, certain vegetables and more. By using these limited ingredients, one can create a myriad of recipes. For example, kuttu pakora, dosa, sabudane ki khichdi and more. Adding to the list, we bring you a delicious sabudana aloo paratha recipe that is just perfect to have during your fasts.





Sabudana is a versatile ingredient that can be cooked in myriad ways to create lip-smacking, vrat-friendly dishes. Also called sabudana chilla, this vrat-friendly recipe is very quick and easy to make. To prepare this, all you need is a bowl of sabudana, boiled potatoes, some ingredients like, cumin powder, sendha namak, coriander leaves, grated ginger and more. To know the complete recipe, read below.





Also Read: 15 Best Navratri Vrat Recipes | Popular Fast Recipes | Easy Vrat Recipes

Sabudana Paratha Recipe: How To Make Sabudana Paratha

To begin with, soak a bowl of sabudana for about 1-2 hours. Meanwhile, boil 1-2 potatoes and mash them properly.





Now in the mashed potatoes, add salt, cumin powder, chopped peanuts, grated ginger, coriander leaves, and then add soaked sabudana. Knead the dough.





Take a small portion of the dough, roll it into a paratha, and cook the paratha on tawa from both the sides. Pair it up with a bowl of curd and your meal is ready to be savoured!





For more such Vrat-friendly recipes, click here.





Try it out as your next vrat-special meal and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below. For more such interesting recipes, keep coming to our website.