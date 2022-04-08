When it comes to making foods during Navratri, our number one go-to dish is sabudana. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular Navratri foods. You can easily make sabudana khichdi, tikki, parathas, and whatnot. Plus, did you know that sabudana is also considered a superfood!? Yes, you heard us! According to Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar sabudana is a superfood that has a multitude of health benefits. Who knew this vrat-friendly ingredient could be so beneficial to us? So, it goes without saying that you can indulge in any sabudana dish, any day you feel like it! However, if you want to give this ingredient a new face, then here we bring you a recipe for sabudana toast that you must try!





(Also Read: Watch: Make This Scrumptious Sabudana Dal Khichdi For A Quick Breakfast)





This sabudana toast is a quick, simple and yummy recipe that you can have for breakfast. You can also pair this with a cup of tea to complete a meal. In this recipe, all you need are basic home ingredients like potatoes, masalas, spices and of course, sabudana. Then just combine it all to make a yummy toast. Check out the full recipe below:

Sabudana Toast Recipe: Here's How To Make Sabudana Toast

First, in a bowl, add soaked sabudana, mashed potatoes, Samak flour, peanuts and spices. Now take a small katori and make a tadka from oil, ginger, jeera and hing. Then throw this tadka in the bowl. Combine this all well. Make a flat toast shape from this mixture and place this in between a grill sandwich maker. If you don't have that, you can also cook it in a pan. Once it turns crisp and golden brown, take it out and enjoy!

For the full recipe of sabudana toast, click here.





This yummy recipe will be ready in just 15 minutes! Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked its taste.