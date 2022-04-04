





For foodies, the first thing that comes to mind when we wake up is breakfast! We can't help but wonder what delicious dish is bound to satisfy our hunger in the morning. While we wish to enjoy lavish breakfasts like chole bhature, missal pav and halwa puri every day, the sad truth is that we don't have the time in the morning to whip up these delicacies. But that doesn't mean we should be deprived of a delicious breakfast. Today, we have brought to you the recipe of a classic breakfast recipe with a special twist that can easily be prepared in no time - sabudana dal khichdi!





Sabudana khichdi is one of the most popular breakfast delicacies. Every Indian household has this khichdi for breakfast at least once a week! That's how loved this dish is. The sabudana khichdi recipe is very easy to make and follows a few simple steps that anybody can carry out. You don't need to be a chef to make this classic breakfast. The key ingredient of this recipe is sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls and sago. Sabudana is a processed plant starch extracted from cassava roots. This ingredient is often a popular ingredient to cook with during religious fasting periods as it is considered vrat-friendly.

Sabudana Dal Khichdi: How To Make Delicious Sabudana Khichdi











Start by heating ghee in a kadhai. Saute the cumin seeds and chopped red chillies. Once the seeds splutter, add the boiled potatoes, soaked moong dal, pepper powder and salt. Cook till the potatoes soften. Add the soaked sabudana, salt, pepper, lemon juice and peanuts. Saute till the peanuts are slightly roasted. The khichdi is ready to be enjoyed!











Watch the step-by-step recipe of Sabudana Dal Khichdi.











Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious and wholesome khichdi at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!