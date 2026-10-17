Navratri fasting does not have to mean eating the same food every day. While many people choose sabudana khichdi, fruits and other traditional dishes during the nine-day festival, here is a new, tasty option to try. A food content creator shared a vrat-friendly dish called Kuttu Cheela Tacos on Instagram. The mix of crispy cheelas, spicy paneer, fresh salsa, lemon juice and green chutney makes the dish an interesting choice for those who want something different while fasting.

How To Make Kuttu Tacos At Home

To make Kuttu Cheela Tacos, start by preparing the paneer filling. Heat a little ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds, chopped ginger and green chilli. Add paneer cubes and cook them on high heat for two to three minutes with some rock salt.





Also Read: Why Does Sabudana Khichdi Turn Mushy? I Tried 4 Methods, And One Worked Best

Next, prepare the kuttu cheela using buckwheat flour, rock salt, roasted cumin powder and water. Mix everything in the batter. Spread it on a hot pan and cook both sides until the cheela becomes crisp.





For the salsa, mix chopped tomato, capsicum, ginger, green chilli, fresh coriander and rock salt in a bowl. Once all the parts are ready, put the spicy paneer filling and fresh salsa on the crispy cheela. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and some vrat-friendly green chutney for extra flavour. Fold it like a taco and enjoy a unique snack during Navratri fasting.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “That's interesting.”





Another shared, “Loved this fasting wale tacos.”





“Perfect vrat special,” a comment read.





One more added, “Kuttu cheela tacos, finally a fasting meal that makes Taco Tuesday jealous.”





Also Read: 3 Different Ways To Make Kala Chana For Ashtami Bhog





The Kuttu Cheela Tacos recipe proves that fasting food can be tasty and exciting while using traditional ingredients.