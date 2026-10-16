During Navratri, the eighth day (Ashtami) and ninth day (Navami) hold special significance. These days are considered important stages of worship and devotion. Many devotees perform Kanya Pujan, a ritual in which young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga and offered a special meal. One of the most common dishes prepared as bhog for the goddess is kale chane (black chickpeas).





Traditionally, kale chane are prepared in a satvik style. Boiled chickpeas are sautéed with cumin seeds, amchur (dried mango powder), coriander powder, cumin powder and chole masala. Served with halwa and puri, this simple dish is both comforting and delicious.





There are several ways to prepare satvik black chickpeas for Maha Ashtami and Navami. While the dry version is the most popular, many households have their own variations that are passed down through generations. For example, some families add tomatoes to the dish, which create a rich coating around the chickpeas and enhance the flavour.

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How To Make Black Chickpeas With Tomatoes

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they begin to crackle, add grated or pureed tomatoes and sauté until they soften. Add coriander powder, cumin powder and red chilli powder, and cook the spices for a minute. Mix in the boiled black chickpeas and stir well. Avoid adding too much water. Cook until the chickpeas are well coated with the spices and the mixture turns slightly dry.

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Black Chickpeas With Gravy

In some households, black chickpeas with gravy are also prepared for Ashtami and Navami bhog. To make this version, heat oil in a pressure cooker and add cumin seeds. Once they crackle, add tomatoes and sauté until soft. Add coriander powder, cumin powder and red chilli powder, and cook for about two minutes. Stir in the boiled black chickpeas and cook for another two minutes.





Next, add the water used to boil the chickpeas and mix well. Close the lid and cook for one whistle. Once the pressure releases naturally, open the cooker and serve. Your black chickpeas with gravy are ready.





This Ashtami and Navami, you can prepare kale chane in any of these styles and include them in your Kanya Pujan offerings.