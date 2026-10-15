Veteran journalist, author and columnist Vir Sanghvi will be among the speakers at the NDTV World Summit 2026, set to be held in New Delhi on October 22 and 23.





Sanghvi will take the stage on Day 1 at 3:30 PM for a session titled 'The Indian Table: How Chefs Are Changing the World's Palate'. He will be joined by Himanshu Saini, Executive Chef and Culinary Director of Tresind Studio, and Samyukta Nair, CEO and Creative Director of LSL Capital. Together, they will explore how Indian cuisine and the chefs behind it are influencing global food culture.

About Vir Sanghvi

Few names carry as much authority in Indian food writing as Vir Sanghvi. Over the years, he has helped shape the country's food journalism landscape through his writing, television appearances and industry initiatives. Best known for his long-running 'Rude Food' column, Sanghvi has spent decades documenting India's changing culinary scene and has earned a reputation as one of the country's most respected food critics.

Born in London in 1956, Sanghvi studied at Mayo College in Ajmer and Mill Hill School in London before winning an Open Scholarship to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Brasenose College, Oxford.





His journalism career took off early. In 1978, at the age of just 22, he was appointed editor of Bombay magazine, becoming the youngest editor in the history of Indian journalism. Eight years later, he took charge of Sunday, the ABP Group's news magazine. Under his leadership, Sunday became India's highest-selling English-language news magazine. He later served as Consulting Editor of the ABP Group, one of Eastern India's leading newspaper and magazine publishers.





In 1999, Sanghvi was appointed Editor of the Hindustan Times. Later, he moved into an advisory role with HT Media, the publisher of Hindustan Times and business daily Mint. He continues to write regularly as a columnist for the Hindustan Times.

Alongside his print career, Sanghvi built a strong presence on television. He first hosted Question Time on Doordarshan and later anchored Round Table for DD-CNN, a collaboration between Doordarshan and CNN. In 1997, he joined the Star Network, where he fronted several programmes, including A Question of Answers, Star Talk, Veer Ke Teer and Cover Story. His show Achiever's Club was also aired on Star World in 2011 and 2012.





Sanghvi has also been a familiar face on the NDTV network. He has hosted programmes such as Face The Music and One On One on NDTV 24x7, as well as Custom Made for Vir Sanghvi on NDTV Good Times. Most recently, he served as jury chair for the NDTV Food Awards 2026.





READ | 3-Michelin-Star Chef Himanshu Saini To Join NDTV World Summit 2026





Over the course of his career, Sanghvi has authored several books. These include Men of Steel, which has been translated into eight Indian languages. His other works include Rude Food; Madhavrao Scindia, A Life; and India - Then and Now.





In 2015, he co-founded EazyDiner, an online restaurant reservation platform that has emerged as a leader in its category.





He also founded Culinary Culture, an influential platform that serves as a rating, ranking and networking body for India's food and hospitality industry.





Throughout his distinguished career, Sanghvi has received numerous honours across print journalism, television and food writing. He has also served on several professional, academic and government bodies, including the National Integration Council.

About NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will bring together world leaders, policymakers, business leaders, economists and experts to examine the transformations taking place across countries and industries, and what they could mean for the future. The theme for this year's edition is "A World Between Orders."