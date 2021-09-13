Growing up made us unlearn a lot of things but do you remember how carefree we were as children? Even while enjoying food, we would simply get it all over our face without worrying about others. That was the pure and innocent childhood coupled with our true love for food. Well, if you have forgotten it, fret not. A recent Instagram Story by actress Neha Dhupia will transport you right back to your sweet childhood.





In the first picture, you can see the sumptuous Dragon Fruit is perfectly cut in half followed by the second picture that depicts Neha's face after she has tasted it.





Here are the posts by Neha:

The red and juicy dragonfruit looks farm fresh

Neha flaunts her red lips after finishing the dragonfruit

This is not the first time the actress is sharing her food adventures with her Instafam. Neha keeps entertaining her followers with her food shenanigans. A few days ago, she uploaded a picture of a choco-chip cookie that she had bitten into and tagged a friend. The cookie looked drool-worthy, to say the least. Take a look at it here.





The actress is expecting her second baby with her husband Angad Bedi. A few days ago, the duo threw a baby shower party for their friends and gave a glimpse of some lip-smacking treats that they enjoyed along. We could spot a delicious cake and a homemade Tiramisu. The decorations on the cake included many colorful hearts and edible baby boots. Read more about it here.











Recently, Neha turned 41, and Angad celebrated her birthday at midnight. He uploaded a picture of the scrumptious cake, which Neha cut. The cake was covered with chocolate ganache and looked truly mouth-watering. To know more about Neha's special day and, of course, the sinful chocolate cake, click here.





Let us know what do you think of Neha's food adventures. Coming back to her Dragon Fruit post, is there any food or the way you devour it that reminds you of your childhood?