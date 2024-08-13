Mumbai's dining scene is always buzzing with excitement. Several restaurants in the city have unveiled new and promising culinary creations. We have compiled a list of the best ones you cannot afford to skip. Get ready to explore innovative dishes, seasonal delights, and unique experiences that reflect the dynamic spirit of Mumbai's food culture. From limited-time offerings to complete new menus, there are many options to choose from. Bookmark these top restaurants for a refreshing and scrumptious foodie outing this season:

Here Are Some Exciting New Menus At Mumbai Restaurants You Must Try:

Burma Burma

Photo Credit: Burma Burma

Burma Burma is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a spectacular new menu titled 'The 10-Year Trail.' We had the chance to preview it at one of the restaurant's Mumbai outlets and spent an afternoon of delicious discovery there. The menu pays homage to the ingredients and culinary traditions of different regions of Burma, spotlighting the diversity of the flavours of Burmese cuisine. We began our meal with a soul-soothing corn and mushroom soup called Sarbuthi, followed by vibrant salads. The tangy and spicy Siman Thoke featured chickpea tofu and raw papaya, while the Steamed Rice Tofu Salad was enhanced with coriander, shallot oil, crispy garlic and more. Among the mains, opt for the Monk's Meal or Kho Poong with Pebok Chet. It has been inspired by the sustainable practices of the monasteries of Bago.

Burma Burma is known for its extensive selection of teas and non-alcoholic drinks, including several speciality beverages. From the anniversary menu, we highly recommend the Kan Lan Yay (sugarcane juice, raspberry puree, lime, nori salt) and the Durian Float (durian fruit with a blend of durian banana milk, black grass jelly, and nata de coco). We were left impressed with all the exquisite delights we tasted during our meal. Check out this special menu while you still can.

What: The 10 Year Trail/ Special 10-Year Anniversary Menu at Burma Burma

Where: Across all Burma Burma outlets in India

When: August 12 to September 30, 2024

Nksha, Churchgate

Photo Credit: Nksha

Churchgate's elegant North Indian dining destination, Nksha, has unveiled a scrumptious new menu you cannot afford to miss. Nksha wowed us when it opened its doors in April last year and its revamped menu sounds incredibly tempting. Guests can now feast on vegetarian delights such as Coriander Paneer Tikka, Edamame Peas & Water Chestnut Kebab, and Exotic Vegetable Khurchan, among others. Non-vegetarians, indulge in flavourful dishes like the Pathar Ka Ghost, Methi Chicken, and Lobster Tikka Masala, to name a few. The new dessert additions include Chenna Payesh, Kesar Kaju Katli Foam, and Masala Chai & Dark Chocolate Fondant. Don't forget to pair the food with some of Nksha's exquisite cocktails for a complete, delectable meal.

What: New Menu at Nksha

Where: 1A/1B Rehmat Manzil Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai

Yazu, Lower Parel & Andheri

Photo Credit: Yazu

Chef Vadim Shin has curated a stellar Korean food festival menu at Yazu, Mumbai. From popular street foods to refined delicacies, diners will get the opportunity to try various Korean favourites. Feast on treats like Tteokbokki, Samgyeopsal, Doenjang Jjigae, Shin Muguk, Yachae Bokkeum BBQ and many more. Whether you're a K-food connoisseur or a curious explorer, Yazu's new Korean menu promises a warm and satisfying culinary journey.

What: New Korean menu/ Korean Food Festival at

Where: Yazu outlets in Andheri and Lower Parel

When: August 1 to September 15, 2024

The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza

The Bayview at The Hotel Marine Plaza is inviting guests to savour exceptional ramen dishes while soaking in the breathtaking views of Marine Drive. It's the ideal spot for a memorable meal that is sure to lift your spirits. Chicken lovers will enjoy the Katsu Ramen, while bacon fans will relish the unique Ohayogozaimasu. For those craving a spicy kick, the Spicy Tofu Miso Ramen promises satisfaction. For a light and creamy option, go for the Avocado Ramen Noodles.

What: New Ramen Menu At The Bayview

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, 29 Marine Drive, 2nd Cross Road, Mumbai.

When: August 12 to September 15, 2024; 12 pm-11 pm

Mool Kaapi Bar, Fort

The relatively new Mool: Kaapi Bar & Bakes, a cafe in Fort, has recently introduced a range of health-conscious bowls. This fresh addition to the menu is meant to complement the cafe's signature brews and provide guests with a well-rounded dining experience. Highlights include the Falafel Bowl, Korean Bowl, Burrata & Barley Salad, Vegetable Ishtu Khao Suey and others.

What: New Menu additions at Mool Kaapi Bar

Where: Unit 01, Apollo Street, Rajabhadur Compound, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort