The rains have finally arrived and Mumbai is rejoicing! The rainy season brings with it the perfect excuse to binge on delicious food. After all, there's nothing quite like enjoying piping hot snacks with loved ones as the monsoon works its magic! Several restaurants and cafes in the city have announced new menus that are worth checking out. We have compiled some of the best options you should not miss. Check them out below and choose the spot for your next indulgence!

Here Are 6 New Menus In Mumbai Restaurants To Check Out In Monsoon 2024:

1. The Banyan Tree Cafe, Fort

Photo Credit: The Banyan Tree Cafe

The Banyan Tree Cafe is housed in a stunning 140-year-old heritage building, once India's first ice factory. Chef Viraf Patel has curated a new menu that celebrates its roots and historical charm while embracing innovation. The menu promises to bring the freshest local ingredients to your plate in the form of exquisite dishes. Some of the must-try delicacies include the Fluffy Cheese Omelet, Chili Butter Fried Eggs, Cauliflower Soup with truffle sour cream, Eggs Florentine, Lamb Meatballs in tomato sauce, and Seared Fish with lemon and caper butter.

What: New Menu at The Banyan Tree Cafe

Where: IFBE, 7, 9, Calicut Rd, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai.

2. Megumi, Santacruz

Craving pan-Asian food during the rainy season? For a sumptuous spread and luxurious experience, try Megumi's specially curated monsoon menu. Highlights include Hot n Sour soup, Wakame Miso, Tom Yum soup, Vegetable Spring Roll, Spicy Chicken Spring Roll, Mushroom Wonton, Chicken Karage and Dynamite Mikkusu. Whether you're looking to celebrate the season with a hot bowl of soup or treat yourself to yummy appetisers, Megumi is the place to be.

What: Monsoon menu at Megumi

Where: 9th floor, Ramee Emerald II, Linking Rd, above Nike Showroom, Vithaldas Nagar, Santacruz West.

3. Torii, Bandra

Photo Credit: Torii

Another amazing destination for Pan-Asian flavours is Gauri Khan's opulent new restaurant, Torii. It has recently launched an exclusive monsoon menu featuring scrumptious delights. Keep an eye out for the Truffle Mushroom Ramen, Steamed rice roll, crispy mushroom/ prawn, Mushi gyoza and Norwegian salmon.

What: Monsoon Menu at Torii

Where: 21, Pali Hill Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai.

4. Sante Spa Cuisine, BKC

Sante Spa Cuisine's Monsoon Magic menu promises a holistic rejuvenation. Among the hot beverages, don't miss out on a cup of Ganga Ghat Ki Chai. The food options are wholesome and flavourful. Some of the must-try dishes are the Jamaican Rice 'N Beans with Moong Ragout, the Millet Ramen Bowl and Malpua-Inspired Saffron & Saunf Clafoutis.

What: Monsoon Magic Menu at Sante Spa Cuisine

Where: Unit No. 6, Ins Tower, near Trident Road, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

4. La Mar, Worli

Photo Credit: La Mar

The sprawling venue of La Mar boasts a delectable array of Asian tapas, perfect for the monsoon season. Signature selections include Tofu & Broccoli Yakitori, Asian Chicken Wings, fragrant curries, refreshing salads, and an impressive selection of sushi and dim sums. Pair these bites with great cocktails and other refreshing drinks.

What: Monsoon specials at La Mar Bar & Kitchen

Where: NSCI, Lala Lajpatrai Marg, Lotus Colony, Worli, Mumbai.

5. Hyatt Centric Juhu

Hyatt Centric Juhu has recently announced its all-new weekend brunch menu called "Brunch #LikeACeleb!" Indulge in appetisers like Honey Tofu Sriracha and Crispy Fish in Chilli Bean, followed by grilled delights at the interactive counter or choose to binge on mouth-watering pizzas and flatbreads. There are also live Ramen and Dim Sum stations, a salad counter and more. The mains are made to order. End your royal feast with decadent desserts like Mango Coconut Gateaux or the classic Baked Gulab Jamun.

What: New brunch menu at Hyatt Centric Juhu

Where: Juhu Tara Rd, Shivaji Nagar, Juhu, Mumbai.