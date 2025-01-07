The new year is here, and we are all excited for the year ahead. We all have different plans for how we wish to spend the new year. For foodies, it's mainly about exploring new cuisines and treating themselves to some lip-smacking food. Whether it's Mediterranean, Italian, or Japanese cuisine, we find ourselves craving all of these and more. Are you also in a similar mood and looking for exciting options to eat out? If so, you're in for some really good news. Some of your favourite restaurants have introduced exciting new winter-special menus that will make the start of your new year a little extra sweeter. Check out the full list of new menus in Delhi-NCR below:

Here Are 3 New Menus In Delhi-NCR Restaurants You Must Try:

1. Kamei

Renowned for its world-class Modern Asian food, Kamei is all set to woo the city with a new set of dishes for the winter season. The winter menu incorporates seasonal produce and robust flavours to complement the weather. With the legendary Pork Xiao Long Bao as a precursor, guests will discover many familiar dishes at their favourite Asian restaurant this winter. The comfort of Prawn Dumpling Soup and Mushroom Dumpling Soup will provide a welcome respite from the cold. Diners can also choose between Crab Nest or Tofra Nest, featuring Burmese-seasoned fresh crab meat or seasoned tofu wrapped in angel hair pastry. For the main course, new dishes on the menu include Beijing-Style Pork and a lush, fresh Xo Lobster Fried Rice.

Where: Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

When: 12:30 pm - 4 pm, 7 pm - 12 pm

Photo Credit: Kamei



2. Mezze Mambo

Mezze Mambo welcomes the chilly season with its delightful new winter menu, aptly named "Sweater Weather." This curated selection of dishes brings together warm, comforting flavours and a touch of indulgence, perfect for cosy evenings. For those with a sweet tooth, the Strawberries & Cream Sundae offers a classic combination of juicy strawberries and luscious cream, while the Apple & Miso Crumble elevates the traditional crumble with a savoury twist of miso. Meat lovers can savor the smoky flavours of the Pork Koobideh and Pork Belly Shashlik, both grilled to perfection and brimming with spices. Vegetarians are not left behind, thanks to the innovative Rajma Kofta Kebab, a protein-packed, grilled delight that combines Indian flavours with a Mediterranean twist.

Where: M40, Block M, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

When: 12 pm - 12:30 am

Photo Credit: Mezze Mambo

3. Litchi Bistro

As the winter sun shines gently over the city, it's time to embrace cosy brunches and lunches in beautiful outdoor settings. And Litchi Bistro has introduced an all-new winter menu for the season. The menu at Litchi Bistro is a delightful mix of Asian and European cuisine, offering something for every palate. The flavours are fresh, the presentation is impeccable, and the portion sizes are generous. Relish delicacies like Litchi Tom Kha Gai, Non-Veg Platter, Adana Kebab, Shish Kebab, Ghee Roast Chicken, and Grilled Chicken Five-Spice, among others. Guests can choose to dine indoors amidst stylish interiors or enjoy the charming atmosphere of the outdoor patio with their furry friends. Don't miss out on their sweet delicacies, such as Malted Basque Cheesecake, Litchi NY Baked Cheesecake, Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake, and more.

Where: T, 540, Panchsheel Marg, Panchshila Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

When: Ongoing

Cost For Two: INR 1600 + taxes

Photo Credit: Litchi Bistro