Delhi-NCR is always full of exciting new places to eat, and the summer season is already looking delicious. From Latin American flavours and stylish cafes to coastal food and jungle-themed restaurants, there's something new for everyone. Here's a list of the newest restaurants, bars and cafes in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida that you should definitely check out.

Here Are New Restaurants In Delhi-NCR To Check Out In Summer 2025:

Mestizo, Vasant Vihar, Delhi

Mestizo brings the fun and energy of Latin America to Delhi. Located in Priya Market, this is the city's first modern Latin American bar and restaurant. The menu includes dishes from Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Spain. You'll find a mix of meaty dishes, vegetarian options, and sweet desserts. The interiors are warm, colourful, and full of life, perfect for both quiet dinners and big celebrations. The cocktails are as bold as the food, making Mestizo a lively new spot for food lovers.

Cafe Fleur by Varun Bahl, Mehrauli, Delhi

Fashion designer Varun Bahl has opened Cafe Fleur in the scenic Ambawatta Complex, and it's as beautiful as you'd expect. Inspired by his travels to Europe, especially Milan and France, the cafe feels like a lovely garden in the middle of the city. Large windows bring in plenty of sunlight, and the space is calm and elegant. The menu offers all-day breakfast, gourmet sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas, and delicate desserts, many of them decorated with edible flowers. It's perfect for a relaxing brunch or a fancy tea-time outing.

Hikki, Malviya Nagar, Delhi

Hikki brings Nikkei cuisine to Delhi- a unique mix of Japanese and Peruvian flavours. The setting is trendy, with a mirrored bar and a tree in the middle of the room. The food is creative, with dishes like grilled black cod, sushi with bold sauces, and fusion-style cocktails. If you like trying new and exciting flavour combinations, Hikki is the place to be.

Cafe Amudham, Janpath, Delhi

Cafe Amudham started in Bangalore in 2022 and has quickly become a favourite across India. The new outlet in Janpath is their second in Delhi. It's known for delicious and affordable South Indian food like Pudi Idlis, crispy dosas, and strong filter coffee. The cafe also serves lesser-known regional dishes, making it a great place to try something new while enjoying comforting, familiar flavours.

Le Cafe by L'Opera, The Chanakya, Delhi

French bakery L'Opera has opened a new cafe at The Chanakya, and it's just as charming as a Parisian cafe. Located inside Le Marche, the cafe smells of fresh bread and buttery croissants. You can enjoy a relaxed breakfast, a light lunch, or a sweet treat like mille-feuille or fruit tarts. The setting is quiet and elegant- ideal for anyone looking to enjoy French food with a touch of class.

KOCA by Yuvraj Singh, Gurugram

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has opened his first restaurant, KOCA, in Sector 66, Gurugram. KOCA stands for Kitchen of Celebratory Arts, and it offers a fine dining experience that celebrates both food and memories. The menu mixes Asian and international dishes, along with a few of Yuvraj's childhood favourites. It's a great spot if you're looking for a special evening out with family or friends.

Malabar Coast, Sector 57, Gurugram

Malabar Coast has opened a new outlet at M3M Atrium, bringing the flavours of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu to Gurugram. The restaurant's interiors are inspired by South India's coast, and there's even live music on some nights. The food includes spiced seafood, Malabar biryani, coconut-rich gravies, and traditional desserts like coconut payasam. It's perfect for lovers of coastal Indian cuisine.

Congo, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

Congo is a new restaurant that takes inspiration from the Congo rainforest. The interiors are wild and beautiful, with wooden ceilings, stone walls, and lots of greenery. The food is described as "Primal Palate"-simple, comforting dishes with a modern twist. Try their charcoal-roasted vegetables, spiced meat dishes, or smoky cocktails. Congo is a great place if you want to try something bold and different.

The Dark Room, Greater Noida West

The Dark Room is a mix of a cafe and a nightclub, located on the 5th floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall. The interiors are dark and dramatic, with red lights and owl artwork. Inspired by old-school underground clubs, this place offers great music and an exciting vibe. It's also a proper dining spot, with a multi-cuisine menu that includes Asian snacks, truffle fries, sliders, and more. It's ideal for night owls looking for food and fun under one roof.







Delhi-NCR's food scene is full of exciting new choices. So go ahead-book a table, call your friends, and explore what the city has to offer this year.