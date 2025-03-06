As the vibrant hues of spring emerge, so does an exciting wave of new restaurants ready to elevate Delhi NCR's culinary scene. Whether you're craving artisanal desserts, global delicacies, or immersive fine dining, these fresh openings promise a feast for the senses. From high-energy bars to serene cafes, here's a curated list of the hottest new restaurants to visit this season. Whether you're craving authentic Mexican street food, South Indian comfort fare, or a sophisticated fine-dining experience, these new openings offer something for every palate.

Here Are 10 New Restaurants To Visit In March-April 2025:

1. The Hazelnut Factory, Aerocity

Expanding its legacy of artisanal sweets and gourmet bakes, The Hazelnut Factory (THF) has launched its 11th store in Aerocity, New Delhi. Originating from Lucknow, THF has built a reputation for blending tradition with innovation, offering exquisite luxury mithai, speciality coffee, and handcrafted desserts.





The new Aerocity location elevates the experience with a selection of signature offerings, including gourmet cookies, premium desserts, and savoury delights. Coffee aficionados can indulge in unique brews, from the dark allure of a Mocha Espresso Martini to the refreshing zing of an Orange Tonic Espresso. The European-inspired interiors exude warmth and elegance, making it the perfect spot for both casual indulgence and sophisticated gatherings.

2. EnCanto, Gurugram

Transporting the soul of Mexico to Golf Course Extension Road, EnCanto is the ultimate destination for lively nights and bold flavours. Founded by Anant Bali and Tusheeta Khanna, this high-energy bar and restaurant captures the magic of Tulum with earthy interiors, handcrafted decor and an electric atmosphere.





The menu is an ode to Mexican cuisine, featuring smoky tacos, zesty ceviche, and contemporary twists on classic dishes. Pair your meal with signature craft cocktails and enjoy live mixology showcases, DJ nights, and weekend brunches. With sustainability at its core, EnCanto ensures that every ingredient is locally sourced and eco-friendly. Whether you're in for a night of dancing or a relaxed dining experience, EnCanto promises an unforgettable escape.

3. Vellam, Gurgaon

Bringing a fresh perspective to South Indian cuisine, Vellam is a passion project by Paras and Priyansha, two food lovers determined to redefine traditional flavours with modern elegance. Inspired by Chennai's vibrant food culture, Vellam offers a refined take on beloved South Indian delicacies.





The restaurant's name, meaning "jaggery" in Tamil, symbolises depth, sweetness, and tradition- qualities reflected in every dish. From melt-in-the-mouth dosas to flavourful seafood curries and rich filter coffee, Vellam crafts an authentic yet contemporary dining experience. The warm, earthy interiors further add to its charm, making it a must-visit for lovers of South Indian fare.

4. Lowkey Cafe, Gurgaon

A tranquil escape in the heart of Elan Epic, Sector 70, Lowkey Cafe redefines the cafe experience with its seamless blend of comfort, functionality, and gourmet offerings. Designed as both a workspace and a relaxation spot, Lowkey Café is perfect for coffee lovers, remote workers, and casual diners alike.





The menu boasts an impressive selection of organic brunch favourites, small plates, and indulgent desserts. From French Egg Ramekin to Sourdough Pizzas, every dish is crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The cafe's minimal aesthetic and cosy corners make it an inviting retreat, whether you're looking to work, read, or simply enjoy a quiet moment over a cup of expertly brewed coffee.

5. Odella, Green Park

For those seeking opulence, Odella is a fine-dining sanctuary inspired by Renaissance-era grandeur. With interiors reminiscent of the Baroque movement, this exquisite restaurant merges art, culture, and gastronomy into an immersive experience.





Odella's globally inspired menu is a celebration of classic techniques fused with contemporary innovation. Expect masterfully curated dishes, from luxurious seafood platters to artful desserts. Every detail, from the chandeliers to the handcrafted tableware, adds to the restaurant's sense of timeless sophistication, making it a premier destination for fine dining enthusiasts.

6. Addoni, Green Park

Addoni is where fine dining meets heartfelt hospitality. Inspired by the global adventures of Riccardo Addoni, this new hotspot in Green Park is a tribute to the many flavours and traditions he encountered across the world.





The menu spans across Italian, Mediterranean, and contemporary European influences, offering dishes that feel both refined and comforting. With a combination of indoor and outdoor seating, guests can choose between an intimate dining nook or the lively atmosphere of the Long Bar. Addoni is designed to feel like a second home, a place where exceptional food and warm hospitality go hand in hand.

7. UNICO, Gurgaon

UNICO brings an exciting Mediterranean-European vegetarian concept to Gurgaon, redefining plant-based dining with its 3-in-1 experience -a live kitchen, an eggless bakery, and a vibrant bar.





The menu celebrates fresh, soulful ingredients with dishes like Smoked Beet & Citrus Salad and Pickled Mushrooms on Courgette Blini. Sustainability is at the heart of UNICO's philosophy, with a focus on zero-waste cooking and hydroponically grown produce. Whether you're a dedicated vegetarian or just looking for an innovative dining experience, UNICO offers a fresh take on flavourful, conscious eating.

8. Porche, Gurgaon

Porche sets a new standard for luxury nightlife and fine dining in Gurgaon. This multi-level venue, designed by brothers Sanjay and Sandu Kumar Singh, seamlessly integrates high-energy entertainment with exquisite gastronomy.





The space features three distinct levels: a lively bar with craft cocktails and live music, a sophisticated fine-dining floor, and a rooftop lounge boasting panoramic views. Guests can enjoy artisanal pizzas, premium sushi, and handcrafted drinks in an ambiance that blends Mediterranean elegance with colonial charm. Whether you're in the mood for an indulgent dinner or a vibrant night out, Porche delivers an unparalleled experience.

9. Latoya, Malviya Nagar

Bringing the vibrant essence of Latin America to Delhi, Latoya is a game-changer in the city's culinary scene. Curated by Manifest Hospitality, Latoya offers a bold, immersive dining experience celebrating the rich flavours and cultural diversity of Mexico, Peru, and Argentina.





Expect fiery tacos, Peruvian Nikkei-inspired dishes, and hearty Argentinian grills, all crafted with authenticity and flair. Complementing the cuisine is an innovative cocktail menu that draws from Latin America's spirited drinking traditions. Latoya is a sensory journey through some of the most dynamic culinary landscapes in the world.

10. La Isla, Greater Kailash 1

Nestled in the lively N Block market of Greater Kailash 1, La Isla is a stunning new addition to Delhi's dining scene. Inspired by tropical island retreats, this restaurant blends European, Latin American, and Mexican influences into a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.





Founder Kripa Sial envisioned La Isla as a sanctuary where exceptional food, vibrant music, and warm hospitality come together. The menu features standout dishes like Prawn Plancha, Avocado Tacos, and Paella, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. For health-conscious diners, gluten-free options such as Quinoa Avocado Bowls and Gluten-Free Pizzas ensure that everyone can enjoy the La Isla experience. With its relaxed yet energetic ambiance, this island-inspired escape is set to become a favourite among Delhi's food lovers.







Spring 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting season for food enthusiasts in Delhi NCR. Which of these will you be trying first?