Talk of a rich and lavish celebratory spread and the first thing that comes into our mind is a list of decadent chicken dishes. Tandoor, roasted, grilled or plain simple fried - no matter the preparation, chicken dishes always seem to satiate all our cravings. Luckily, the culinary landscape of India boasts of an immensely varied flavour profile and every region has its own speciality to offer. With the New Year 2022 weekend knocking on our door, we understand you might be looking for that one chicken dish to instantly enhance your meal spread without much effort. So, without further ado, we bring for you a part of the royal Mughal feats on your plate, a delicious and creamy chicken dish - Chicken Malai Kebab.

Malai kebab is a rich and creamy chicken starter

(Also read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Malai Kofta At Home)





This celebratory weekend definitely calls for a feast; however, you might be busy hosting friends and family, or out partying and the last thing you would want is to be stuck toiling in the kitchen for hours. This Chicken Malai Kebab recipe is not only delicious but easy and quick too. It calls for a simple marination and an even simpler grilling process.

New Year 2022: How To Make Chicken Malai Kebab l Chicken Malai Kebab Recipe:

In a bowl, prepare the marination with ginger-garlic paste, cream cheese, shredded cheese, cream, nutmeg powder, cinnamon powder and some other ingredients. Mix the chicken chunks well until fully coated. Keep this aside for minimum one hour, once the time is up, place them in a tray and grill for 20 minutes. Remember to coat with some extra oil before popping it in the oven.





There you have it, easy and delicious creamy Chicken Malai Kebab recipe like no other. Would you try it? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy New Year 2022!