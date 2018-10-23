NewMenuAlert: Head To Gurugram And Check Out These New And Exciting Menus

Highlights Gurugram is a hub of restaurants and cafes

A lot of restaurants are now bringing out new and exciting menus

Head to Gurugram to savour Sri Lankan food and scrumptious sushis

Gurugram peeps, this one's for you. If you are in quest of some exciting dining options, then we're here to help. Gurugram is a hub of restaurants and cafes, and with the ever-increasing competition, a lot of restaurants are now bringing out new and exciting menus. To enhance your culinary experience, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, and Shophouse by Kylin have brought out quirky menus that shouldn't be missed. The Westin Gurgaon would be dishing out some delectable Sri Lankan fare; whereas, the Shophouse by Kylin is sure to make the sushi lovers go crazy with its delectable and flavourful dishes. Read on to know more about them:



Sri Lankan Food Festival At The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi



You can now relish the flavours from the island of spices at the Sri Lankan Food Festival, which is being held at Seasonal Taste, an all-day dining restaurant at The Westin Gurgaon. If you happen to have a thing for Sri Lankan food, then this one's for you. The menu for the 10-day food festival is handcrafted by MasterChef Nalaka Hewapathirange, whose traditional southern style of cooking will take you on a phenomenal gastronomical journey. Fragrant curries of seafood and meat, vegetables cooked in the most unexpected ways, hoppers, and scrumptious 'short eats' will make an appearance at the Sri Lankan Food Festival. The special menu is available as part of lunch and dinner, from October 20, 2018 to October 31, 2018.



Where: The Westin Gurgaon, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: 20th October 2018 - 31st October, 2018

Price Of Buffet: INR 2,700 plus taxes per person

(Also Read: #NewRestaurantAlert: Check Out These New Restaurants/Cafes in Delhi And Mumbai This Month)





Sri Lankan Food Festival At The Westin Gurgaon









Sushi Sake Festival At Shophouse By Kylin, One Horizon



If you wish to enjoy an authentic Japanese Meal, then head straight to Shophouse by Kylin, as a sushi festival is being held at this place. It brings to you a spread of fresh exotic sushi paired with the best of Japanese sake. You can take your pick from sake tasting combos and separate sushis as well. From Philadelphia Salmon Roll to Kappa Uramaki, this place has it all.





Where: T 1-107, 1st Floor, One Horizon Centre, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: 18th October, 2018 - 31st October, 2018

Cost For Two: INR 1,500





Sushi Sake Festival At Shophouse By Kylin









So, what are you waiting for? Head to these places and make the most of your weekend!







