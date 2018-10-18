NewRestaurantAlert: Check Out These New Restaurants/Cafes in Delhi And Mumbai This Month

Highlights Asian bakery chain Bread Talk has opened in Saket, Delhi

Burma Burma has a new outlet in NOIDA and it's a must-visit

Pooja Dhingra's Le15 Petit Cafe is a slice of Paris in Mumbai

Here are top 4 new restaurants/cafes for you to check out in Delhi NCR and Mumbai:





1. BreadTalk, Delhi





This bakery cum café should excite anyone who is a fan of baked goodies. The Asian chain has over 900 outlets in various different Asian countries including Thailand, China, Cambodia, Vietnam and now it's opened in the national capital as well. So what can you expect? Loads of deliciousness in the form of whole cakes, steam cakes, dry cakes, doughnuts, buns and breads awaits anyone heading to BreadTalk in Delhi.

Where: F-74-75-76, first floor, Select Citywalk, Saket District Centre, New Delhi





Timings: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm





Cost for two: INR 400 (plus taxes)





2. Le15 Petit Café, Mumbai





Le15, which started out as a patisserie, has come a long way, after having opened two cafes, besides multiple bakery outlets. The Colaba café of the brand is easily one of the best places to hangout at, but now it has competition from its newly born sister in the suburbs- Le15 Petit Café. The café has opened its doors to dessert enthusiasts in Oberoi Mall in Goregaon and it promises to transport you to Paris through its food.





Where: Oberoi Mall, Ground Floor, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai





Timings: 9 am to 11 pm





Cost for two: Rs 500





3. Burma Burma, Noida





Burma Burma is a name that vegetarians fondly associate with great food and relaxing tea flavours. The restaurant and tea room has a new outlet in Sector 18 in Noida, which is sure to delight people residing in the region. With gluten-free options and wide range of tea types and flavours to choose from, it's a vegetarian teetotaller's paradise and their absolute best bet for a relaxing weekend brunch.





Where: Shop D 420B, Third Floor, DLF Mall of India, Plot M-03, Sector 18, Noida





Timings: 12:30pm - 4pm, 7pm - 11pm





Cost for two: Rs 1500





4. Vault Tasting Studio





Conceptualised as a co-founded project, the Vault Tasting Studio is aimed at curating experiences for the well-travelled connoisseurs with handcrafted and handpicked Single Malts, Rums, Cognac, Gins and other fine spirits by independent producers from across the world. The membership for the Studio is open and once the minimum member requirement of 100 people is met, only then will the work of the studio start in South Mumbai.





So if you haven't got your weekend plans in order, you can pick one of these amazing places to get you gang together and spend some quality time with them.







