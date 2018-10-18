SEARCH
#NewRestaurantAlert: Check Out These New Restaurants/Cafes in Delhi And Mumbai This Month

   |  Updated: October 18, 2018 19:15 IST

Highlights
  • Asian bakery chain Bread Talk has opened in Saket, Delhi
  • Burma Burma has a new outlet in NOIDA and it's a must-visit
  • Pooja Dhingra's Le15 Petit Cafe is a slice of Paris in Mumbai
India's metropolitan cities are melting pots for cultures of all kinds. With people from all around the country migrating to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, their landscape is continuously evolving to cater to the tastes and demands of the ever-growing urban population. The ever-increasing numbers of restaurants and cafes stand testimony to the fact that variety is indeed the spice of life in these fast-paced cities. Every few weeks, there are new places that crop up in different corners of these cities, giving us an opportunity to head out and explore. Just like every month, our #NewRestaurantAlert feature is back with a list of places for you to check out in in Delhi and Mumbai. Two of these are cafes, which should definitely be on your weekend hangout hit list, the third one is the second outlet of a much loved vegetarian restaurant and the fourth place is a tasting studio in Mumbai, meant for spirit connoisseurs.

Here are top 4 new restaurants/cafes for you to check out in Delhi NCR and Mumbai:

1. BreadTalk, Delhi

This bakery cum café should excite anyone who is a fan of baked goodies. The Asian chain has over 900 outlets in various different Asian countries including Thailand, China, Cambodia, Vietnam and now it's opened in the national capital as well. So what can you expect? Loads of deliciousness in the form of whole cakes, steam cakes, dry cakes, doughnuts, buns and breads awaits anyone heading to BreadTalk in Delhi.

Where: F-74-75-76, first floor, Select Citywalk, Saket District Centre, New Delhi

Timings: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Cost for two: INR 400 (plus taxes)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BreadTalk India (@breadtalkindia) on

2. Le15 Petit Café, Mumbai

Le15, which started out as a patisserie, has come a long way, after having opened two cafes, besides multiple bakery outlets. The Colaba café of the brand is easily one of the best places to hangout at, but now it has competition from its newly born sister in the suburbs- Le15 Petit Café. The café has opened its doors to dessert enthusiasts in Oberoi Mall in Goregaon and it promises to transport you to Paris through its food.

Where: Oberoi Mall, Ground Floor, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Timings: 9 am to 11 pm

Cost for two: Rs 500

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Le 15 Patisserie + Cafe (@le15india) on

3. Burma Burma, Noida

Burma Burma is a name that vegetarians fondly associate with great food and relaxing tea flavours. The restaurant and tea room has a new outlet in Sector 18 in Noida, which is sure to delight people residing in the region. With gluten-free options and wide range of tea types and flavours to choose from, it's a vegetarian teetotaller's paradise and their absolute best bet for a relaxing weekend brunch.

Where: Shop D 420B, Third Floor, DLF Mall of India, Plot M-03, Sector 18, Noida

Timings: 12:30pm - 4pm, 7pm - 11pm

Cost for two: Rs 1500

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BURMA BURMA (@burmaburmaindia) on

4. Vault Tasting Studio

Conceptualised as a co-founded project, the Vault Tasting Studio is aimed at curating experiences for the well-travelled connoisseurs with handcrafted and handpicked Single Malts, Rums, Cognac, Gins and other fine spirits by independent producers from across the world. The membership for the Studio is open and once the minimum member requirement of 100 people is met, only then will the work of the studio start in South Mumbai.

So if you haven't got your weekend plans in order, you can pick one of these amazing places to get you gang together and spend some quality time with them.

Comments

