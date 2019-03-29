NewMenuAlert: Nukkadwala's New Menu Is Turning Up The Heat With Treats Like Chicken Dabeli and Paan Shikanji 

Nukkadwala has recently launched a fiery summer menu boasting a mix of street food and traditional savoury delights from around the country. Having established itself as one of the most loved restaurants for desi cravings, Nukkadwala in their newly launched menu has tried giving an interesting spin to classic delights like dabeli and shikanji. The menu is up for a limited period, so drop everything and try all the dishes while they are still up for grabs.











The new additions include chicken dabeli, which is supposed to be the star dish of their newly introduced menu. Dabeli is a Gujarati street food, also hugely popular across Maharashtra. A desi burger-like dish made with pav, stuffed with pomegranate, potato,chutney and peanuts, gets an interesting non-vegetarian makeover here. The buttery pavs were stuffed with chopped onions,crunchy peanuts and tender chunks of chicken cooked in spicy and 'achaari' sauce. Chicken dabeli is served with a lip-smacking tamarind chutney. While we were impressed by the overall balance of flavours, what also won us over was the generous portion of chicken per dabeli. We also tried the vegetarian dabeli, which is part of their regular menu. Their vegetarian dabeli is stuffed with peanuts, potato crisps and slathered over with coriander chutney.





Next dish we tried from the summer menu was a plate of Jodhpuri chicken and laccha paratha, which came meticulously plated alongside a handful of fresh salad. The eclectic curry who do not like their gravy to be so spicy, the bell peppers added a nice dose of freshness to the dish. We also tried their delicious shanta banta drink, that spelled all things summer. Made with a special summery jeera-mix, the drink worked like a charm in washing down all the greasy dishes we tried back-to-back. Chilled, tangy and refreshing, 'shanta banta' is a must-try.





We only wish the menu was a little more diverse, and included dishes from other parts of the country as well. While the number of dishes may be a little limited, we thoroughly loved the re-imagined traditional favourites. The new summer menu also has Chettinad chicken, Jodhpuri paneer and paan shikanji as part of their new menu. From their regular menu, we are fans of keema pav and matara kulcha.











The special 'Sun Up' menu is available in all Nukkadwala outlets across Delhi-NCR. Beat the heat with all things greasy and yummy at Nukkadwala this summer.











Where: Nukkadwala, 16, PVR Anupam Market Complex, Saket, Delhi, 110017





Cost For Two: INR 600















