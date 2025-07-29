Mouni Roy is a self-confessed foodie, and she has once again taken to Instagram to share her latest culinary adventure. This time, her object of affection was a traditional Indian thali. Known for sharing her gourmet escapades with her followers, Mouni did not hold back as she offered a delightful glimpse into the local flavours served on her plate. In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared a beautifully laid-out table topped with an elaborate thali. The table was set with brass glasses, a condiment box and a bowl filled with oil. The thali itself was a feast for the senses. It comprised a variety of dishes served on a large round metal tray.





The central portion held a generous serving of white rice, surrounded by several small bowls containing different curries, dals, chutneys and side dishes. The bowls included vegetable preparations, lentils, sukhi (dry) and gravy-based curries, raita and possibly some pickles. The setup showcased a traditional and hearty Indian meal experience with a variety of spices and ingredients. In the caption, Mouni wrote, "@amannagoshe made these in minutes coz Sunday & an early wrap x."

Take a look:

The way to a person's heart is through good food, right? Ask Mouni Roy, and she would wholeheartedly agree. In another glimpse of her food diaries, the actress left us drooling by sharing a snap of the treats she enjoyed in Edinburgh. The image featured a grilled cheese casserole, served in a small round ceramic dish. It had a golden-brown, bubbly cheese top with some green herbs sprinkled across it, adding a fresh touch and colour contrast. The second dish on the table was some roasted green peppers, likely shishito peppers or a similar variety.





Further in the post, Mouni was seen enjoying white rice with some kind of curry. A plate of French fries and a salad preparation was also part of her meal.

We can not wait to share more of Mouni Roy's foodie adventures.