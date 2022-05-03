Foodies share a special soft spot for all things yummy and delicious. And once they get to gorge on their favourite food items, there's simply no going back. Do you agree? But eating a lot of food in one go isn't a healthy practice. However, this doesn't mean you consume less since you ultimately, need to feed your body with the right nutrients constantly. So, how would you strike a balance? First and foremost, try to understand that you need to remain healthy to be able to enjoy what's on your platter. You just can't aimlessly go on eating out of greed or keep yourself deprived of the necessary nutrients. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has addressed the issue in one of her videos on Instagram and introduced the concept of "feeling of fullness."





In the caption, she wrote, "It is so important to know when to stop while having your meal or even when indulging in your favorites." She further continued saying, "Reaching the feeling of satisfaction by the stomach and the brain both will help you feel good and reach satiety."





In the clip, she mentioned, "When we eat a meal, it provides our body with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. And most of us aren't aware of the "Feeling of fullness." Therefore, either we end up eating way too much or we end up eating way too less.





So, what is the feeling of fullness? She elaborated that the feeling of fullness is equal to the feeling of satiety. This would mean that you need to eat the food to the level you feel energized enough, not lethargic to an extent that you aren't even able to move which is likely to happen when you have eaten a lot of food that came your way.

So, basically, she said, "When we eat in 80-90 percent of capacity, our digestion is more effective, we don't feel lethargic and we have the energy to perform the daily activities."





Nmami Agarwal often talks about different food items in her videos. Not just that but she also shared the health benefits. She once enlightened the viewers on the benefits of egg yolk. She stated that the eggs or poached eggs and avocado make for a brilliant snacking option. Also, it would be a great way to start your day with the aforementioned food items. The added benefit is that the combination is tasty and nutritious.





