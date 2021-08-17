The dancing diva Nora Fatehi is in Canada, and it seems she is having an indulgent time with her friends. The actor posted on her Instagram stories how her friends welcomed her back to Canada and it included everything sweet and sugary. She had loads and loads of sweet treats and we can't help but wish we were there to gulp them down too! In the pictures, you could see a drool-worthy ladyfinger icebox cake, a plate full of nuts, dry fruits, a gooey chocolate cake, and yet another plain cake dusted generously with icy white sugar. That was a lavish welcome spread indeed! Look at the pictures here:

A friend tagged Nora writing 'Welcome back queen'

Nora's welcome spread featured nuts, cashews, dates, and a chocolate cake

Nora's welcome to Canada consisted cakes and just more cakes

(Also read : Nora Fatehi's Birthday Celebrations Featured Two Yummy Cakes Sent By Her Mom (See Pics))

This lavish welcome treat fits perfectly with the celebratory mode that the actor is currently on. Just a few days back Nora's recent film 'Bhuj - The Pride Of India' starring Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood stars has been released on Disney+Hotstar and the actor has been garnering accolades for her wonderful performance. The dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi sure does know how to celebrate with good food. Out of all her international travels if there is one thing the actor is consistently excited about; it's all the delicious food that she devours.





Her recent trip to Dubai was another such instance when the actor was seen indulging her heart out with waffles and some delectable breakfast spreads. The actor even participated in a live cookout session with chefs whilst enjoying the glamorous street life of Dubai. Watch the video here:







(Also read : This 3-Ingredient Chocolate Fudge Is Ideal For Quick Sweet Cravings)





Nora does love her sweet treats, and we can't wait to see what other food adventures the actor will enjoy in her homeland.