SEARCH
  • News
  • Nora Fatehi's Birthday Celebrations Featured Two Yummy Cakes Sent By Her Mom (See Pics)

Nora Fatehi's Birthday Celebrations Featured Two Yummy Cakes Sent By Her Mom (See Pics)

Nora Fatehi received two decadent chocolate cakes from her mother, and one of them featured a picture from her childhood! Take a look at the pictures.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: February 08, 2021 12:21 IST

Reddit
Nora Fatehi's Birthday Celebrations Featured Two Yummy Cakes Sent By Her Mom (See Pics)

Nora Fatehi celebrated her 29th birthday with two delicious cakes sent by her mom.

Highlights
  • Nora Fatehi celebrated her 29th birthday on 6th February, 2021
  • The actor-dancer was wished by family and friends
  • She also received two special cakes from her mother

Nora Fatehi's dancing prowess has been a hit with Bollywood. The Canadian dancer-actor set the screen to fire with her sensational moves on foot-tapping numbers in many films, including 'Stree', 'Satyamev Jayate' and 'Baahubali'. Apart from dancing and acting, Nora Fatehi has also dabbled with singing. The multi-talented stunner celebrated her 29th birthday on 6th February 2021. Lots of wishes poured in from family and friends on Instagram, where she has a huge fan following of 22.2 million. Her birthday celebrations featured lots of goodies and flowers sent her way, but one special gift truly won our heart. Nora Fatehi's mother sent not one but two delicious cakes for her daughter on her special day. Take a look:

a29770u
fd3thlg

Nora Fatehi shared a video of the two yummy cakes on her Instagram stories. Both the cakes were chocolate truffle flavoured and looked absolutely drool-worthy, decorated with colourful sprinkles and confetti. One of the cakes was customised and had a sweet photograph of Nora Fatehi from her childhood featuring on top! "Thank you, Mom," she wrote along with the short video clip. The song 'Birthday Girl' played in the background of the video, which also featured a cute teddy bear and a bouquet of roses.

Newsbeep

Nora Fatehi was recently in Dubai for a short vacation, where she indulged in some healthy breakfast treats. She shared a video of herself and celebrity chef Burak from CZN Dubai participating in a live cooking session. The short clip showcased some exciting dishes and fiery preparations being attempted by Nora Fatehi. Take a look:

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Her next on-screen appearance will be in the film 'Bhuj: Pride of India' alongside actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Nora FatehiNora Fatehi BirthdayBirthday Cake
Slurp Alert: Shilpa Shetty Binged On Jalebi And This Winter Classic On Sunday
Slurp Alert: Shilpa Shetty Binged On Jalebi And This Winter Classic On Sunday
Karan Johar's Kids Turn 4; Neha Dhupia Wishes The Twins With A Cutesy Throwback Pic
Karan Johar's Kids Turn 4; Neha Dhupia Wishes The Twins With A Cutesy Throwback Pic

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 