Naag Panchami is a popular festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. The festival falls on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Sawan month. On Naag Panchami, the snake God is worshipped. People visit temples to worship the snake God along with Lord Shiva. It's believed that worshipping snakes brings peace and security. This festival is also celebrated in Nepal. On this day, Mansa Mata, considered the mother of snakes, is also worshipped. Different types of offerings are made in various parts of the country to Lord Shiva and the snake God. Let's explore some of these dishes.





5 Desserts You Can Prepare This Naag Panchami 2025:

Gehun Ki Kheer

Milk is an essential part of Naag Panchami, and you can make a delicious Gehun Ki Kheer for the occasion - a blend of broken wheat, milk, jaggery, and nuts. Kheer is a popular Indian dessert made for various festivals and occasions across the country. You can serve kheer both hot and cold. Click here for the recipe.

Chawal Ki Kheer

Chawal Ki Kheer is a classic dessert to celebrate any festival. Fragrant Basmati rice is simmered in whole milk, sweetened with sugar, and flavoured with green cardamom powder, then garnished with slivered almonds and lightly roasted whole pistachio nuts. Click here for the recipe.

Churma Ladoo

Churma Laddoo is an authentic Rajasthani-style, ball-shaped sweet. It's made from coarse wheat flour, ghee, and the sweetness of jaggery (gud) and nutmeg (jaiphal). You can make this delicious ladoo at home with this easy recipe.

Makhana Kheer

Be it a festival, puja, or any other celebration, Makhana Kheer is a perfect dessert to serve. This delicious dessert is made from milk simmered until thick with puffed lotus seeds and flavoured with nuts and cardamom. Click here for the recipe.

Malpua

Malpua is a traditional Indian sweet, popular in many states. This pancake-like delicacy is prepared during many festivals in Indian homes. Easy and quick, Malpua has simple ingredients and is full of flavour. Click here for the recipe.





On this holy festival of Naag Panchami, you can also make these easy and tasty desserts at home and please the snake deity and Lord Shiva by offering them.





Happy Naag Panchami!