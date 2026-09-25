You can find a unique version of chutney in almost every part of India. In South India, chutney is served with a wide variety of dishes. While coconut chutney, onion chutney and pachadi remain perennial favourites, many other delicious variations have emerged by adding a creative twist to these classics. Bottle gourd (lauki) chutney is one such variation. Although bottle gourd is often overlooked, turning it into a chutney gives the vegetable a whole new appeal.





Recently, digital creator Kanak Gurnani shared a recipe for a healthy bottle gourd chutney on Instagram. This chutney is incredibly easy to prepare and uses bottle gourd along with ingredients such as fresh coriander, green chillies and chana dal (split Bengal gram). The result is a simple, comforting chutney that pairs beautifully with idli, dosa and uttapam.





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How To Make Bottle Gourd (Lauki) Chutney At Home

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp chana dal (split Bengal gram)

1/2 tbsp urad dal (split black gram)

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

A few curry leaves

5 green chillies

2 cups bottle gourd, chopped

2 tbsp peanuts

1 tsp tamarind pulp or lemon juice

Salt, to taste

1/2 cup fresh coriander leaves

Method





1. Heat the oil in a pan. Add the chana dal, urad dal and cumin seeds, and sauté for a few seconds.





2. Add the curry leaves and green chillies. Stir well, then add the bottle gourd and salt. Cover and cook until the bottle gourd becomes soft.





3. Add the peanuts and tamarind pulp (or lemon juice). Cook for another 1 to 2 minutes, then switch off the heat and allow the mixture to cool.





4. Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add a little water and blend until smooth.





5. Finish with a South Indian-style tempering (tadka) and serve with idli, dosa, uttapam or any dish of your choice.





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