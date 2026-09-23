Puri is a popular Indian bread that is often prepared during festivals, religious ceremonies and when guests visit. Crispy puris taste delicious when paired with chole (chickpea curry) or potato curry. However, they can sometimes turn out too oily, making many people avoid eating them. Oily puris are not only less appetising but can also feel heavy to eat. If you've been wondering how to prevent puris from absorbing excess oil, a few simple kitchen tips can make a big difference.





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7 Easy Tips For Making Less Oily Puris:

Knead A Firm Dough

The first rule of making puris is to knead a firm dough. Unlike roti dough, puri dough should not be too soft. Use less water while kneading and ensure the dough is firm and smooth.

Add Semolina (Suji) Or Gram Flour (Besan) To The Dough

When preparing the dough, add a little semolina or gram flour. Some people also mix in a small amount of all-purpose flour (maida). If you are using 2 cups of whole wheat flour, add around 2 tablespoons of semolina or gram flour. This helps prevent the puris from absorbing excess oil and also improves their texture.

Avoid Using Dry Flour For Rolling

Avoid dusting the puris with dry flour while rolling them out. The flour can burn in the hot oil, making it dirty and causing the puris to absorb more oil. Instead, lightly grease the dough balls with a little oil or ghee before rolling.

Do Not Use Old Dough

Avoid making puris with dough that has been stored in the refrigerator. Puris made from old dough tend to absorb more oil and may not puff up properly. For the best results, always use freshly kneaded dough.

Correct Oil Temperature

Maintaining the right oil temperature is essential. If the oil is too hot, the puris may burn quickly. If it is not hot enough, they will soak up excess oil. Heat the oil well before frying and cook the puris over medium-high heat.

Avoid Flipping The Puri Repeatedly

Once you place the puri in the hot oil, gently press it with a slotted spoon to help it puff up. Turn it over only after one side is cooked. Flipping it repeatedly can cause the puri to absorb more oil.





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Use Kitchen Towels Or Tissue Paper

After frying, place the puris on a kitchen towel or tissue paper. This helps absorb any excess oil and keeps the puris from feeling greasy.





These simple tips can help you make perfectly puffed, crispy puris with less oil. Give them a try the next time you're making puris at home and enjoy a lighter, more enjoyable meal.