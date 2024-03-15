Spring is here, and we can't keep calm. After surviving the chilly weather, the bright sunshine and fresh breeze finally give us relief. It's probably one of the best times of the year, and most people start making travel plans during this time. However, as much as we welcome the spring season with open arms, we can also fall sick easily during this time. As the weather changes, we are more susceptible to catching an infection. Luckily, you can prevent this by including certain immune-boosting foods and drinks in your diet. Nutritionists also often place emphasis on the importance of starting your day right. During spring, it is essential that you become extra cautious about what you eat or drink in the morning. Laying emphasis on this, recently nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to her Instagram handle to share the best drinks to start your day with.

Why Is It Important To Build Immunity During The Spring Season?

Just like any other seasonal change, it is vital to strengthen our immunity during spring as well. The sudden change in temperature can have a drastic impact on our immunity. Our body takes time to adjust to seasonal changes, and if we do not follow a healthy diet, it can weaken our immunity. Thus, in order to prevent illnesses, you must take the necessary steps to boost your immunity during this time of the year.

Here Are The 3 Best Drinks To Start Your Day During The Spring, As Per The Expert:

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water is one of the best drinks that you can include in your diet. It is filled with essential nutrients and helps hydrate us, keeping us feeling fresh. Apart from this, it is also quite beneficial for our digestive health and can help prevent issues such as bloating, gas, and acidity. The nutritionist recommends drinking coconut water before your morning workouts. It serves as a healthier alternative to sugary energy drinks and will do wonders to maximise your energy in the morning. Here are all the amazing benefits of sipping on coconut water you need to know about.

2. Ginger Amla Shot

If you're trying to stabilise your high blood sugar levels, consider having a ginger amla shot in the morning. Ginger and amla both have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making them excellent for our overall immunity. To make the shot, Batra suggests taking 30 ml of fresh amla juice and mixing it with 1 teaspoon of ginger juice. Have this every morning and keep yourself fit and healthy during this change in the season. Click here to explore other interesting ways to incorporate ginger into your diet.

3. Ash Gourd Juice

Ash gourd juice is another excellent drink to have in the morning. Also known as white petha, it belongs to the gourd family and has a high-water content. This makes it a great vegetable for making fresh juice at home. Batra states that ash gourd is alkaline in nature and helps cool our body from within. It can make a great start to your day if you pull late nights frequently or have digestive issues such as constipation and bloating. If you wish to make this juice, here's an easy recipe to get you started.

Start your morning right by sipping on these immunity-boosting drinks and stay fit and healthy!