Are you someone who just can't get enough French toast? Are you always on the lookout for new French toast recipes? If so, you're in for a real treat. French toast is a beloved breakfast dish, loved for its comforting and versatile nature. While regular French toast is timeless, how about giving it a fruity twist this summer? Introducing: Mango French Toast! This dish looks extremely tempting and every bite of it is totally worth it. After trying it out, you'll surely be obsessing over it. The recipe for this tasty French toast was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on Instagram.

Also Read: 5 Easy Tips That Will Make You A French Toast Pro In No Time

What Makes Mango French Toast A Must-Try?

French toast makes for a delicious breakfast option, and this mango version takes it to a whole new level. Imagine biting into a soft and fluffy bread, dunked in milk and juicy mango puree. Ready in under 10 minutes, it's perfect for days when you're short on time and looking for something delicious to eat.

What Type Of Mangoes Are Best For Making This French Toast?

You can prepare this French toast with any mangoes of your choice. However, among all the varieties, alphonso mango is usually considered to have the maximum flavour. Its sweet taste and vibrant yellow colour will make the French toast taste even more delicious.

How To Make Mango French Toast | French Toast Recipes

To make this French toast, you just need a handful of ingredients and under 10 minutes of your time. Follow these steps:

Start by boiling milk in a pan. In a bowl, add a little bit of milk along with mango custard powder.

Give it a good mix, then add it to the boiling milk. Mix again and add sugar along with fresh mango puree.

Combine well and take the pan off the heat.

Now, heat some butter in a pan and place a bread slice over it. Top it with more butter, sugar, and a drizzle of milk.

Press it using a spatula, ensuring the milk gets fully absorbed into the bread. Once done, flip and cook on the other side.

Spread the prepared mango puree on a plate and place the sweetened bread slice over it.

Garnish with sliced mangoes, pomegranate, chopped pistachios and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Is Mango French Toast Healthy?

Mango French toast may not be the healthiest option for breakfast, but you can modify the recipe to make it healthier. For example, you can swap regular white bread with whole wheat or multigrain bread. Additionally, you can also reduce the quantity of butter and sugar in the recipe.

Also Read: Is French Toast Really French? Know The Surprisingly Global History Of This Dish





This mango French toast is super easy to make and perfect for summer. Make it for your family or friends, and we're sure everyone will become an instant fan.