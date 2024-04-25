If you are anything like me, you will have French Toast at any time of the day. Originating from France, this classic breakfast recipe is easy to make and so delicious that it has found its way into kitchens worldwide. To make French toast, you need simple pantry ingredients and a couple of minutes. This recipe is especially useful for busy parents as it requires minimal effort. However, what about the times when you actually want to savour each bite of French Toast? For those times, we have come to your rescue. If you are someone who loves French toast but hasn't been able to perfect the art of making it, then fret not! We have combined a list of 5 tips that will make you a French Toast pro in no time!





Select the right kind of bread for making French toast at home.

Photo Credit: Unsplash



5 Tips To Make Perfect French Toast At Home

1. Choose The Right Bread

The key to making French toast at home lies in the choice of bread. Opt for thick slices of bread with a sturdy crust and a soft interior. Traditional choices include day-old white, brown, French bread or even sourdough bread which have the tendency to absorb the liquid. Stale bread is ideal as it readily soaks up the custard mixture without becoming soggy.

2. Perfect The Custard Mixture

The custard mixture is what adds flavour to your French toast. Whisk together eggs, milk, a pinch of salt, and a dash of vanilla extract. For an extra layer of flavour, consider adding a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg. Make sure that the mixture is mixed well for even flavour distribution. In fact, don't be afraid of adding your own ingredients to suit your taste preferences.

3. Master The Soak

To have the perfect softness and flavour in your French toast, make sure to not skip dipping the bread slices in the mixture. Dip each slice into custard mixture allowing both sides to soak up the concoction evenly. However, make sure not to overdo it as it can result in a mushy texture. A brief dip followed by a gentle shake off any excess custard is all that you'll need to have the perfect balance of moisture and flavour.

Make sure to soak but not sog your bread while making French toast.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Control The Temperature

To get that perfect golden-brown crust, be careful with the temperature control. Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and add a little bit of butter to it. The pan should be hot enough to sizzle when the bread hits the surface, but not so hot that it burns quickly. Cook the soaked French toast until each side is beautifully caramelized, adjusting the heat as needed to prevent burning.

5. Garnish It

Once your French toast is cooked, work on its presentation. Serve your perfectly cooked slices of French toast immediately and garnish it with your favourite toppings. Drizzle a bit of maple syrup, some powdered sugar, fresh fruits, or any other ingredient of your choice. What's more? Amp up your French toast-eating experience by topping it with whipped cream or a dusting of cinnamon for an extra touch of indulgence.





