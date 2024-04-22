Earth Day is an annual celebration observed on April 22. This year will mark the 54th celebration of the important event. On this occasion, millions of people worldwide organise campaigns and make commitments to improve the planet's climate. It was organized for the very first time by US politician-environmentalist Gaylord Nelson and Harvard University graduate student Denis Hayes. Today, as the planet grapples with rising temperatures and issues arising due to climate change, the importance of Earth Day has only increased manifold. Among the myriad issues that require attention, addressing unnecessary food wastage stands out as a critical priority.

To honour Earth Day through meaningful action, here are five impactful strategies for reducing food waste:

1. Meal Strategy

One of the best ways to make sure you eat healthy and follow a nutritious diet is to plan your meals for a week, in advance. Additionally, it also keeps you from overspending on food that you do not require. Plan your meals so that you don't use the same ingredients in every recipe.

2. Manage Leftovers

Label and freeze any leftovers if you think you'll not be able to consume them at least in the next three days of preparing the item. It is also important that you organise your freezer regularly to prevent food from getting expired or being thrown out due to freezer burn.

3. Appropriate Storing

Chances are that if you do not store food correctly they are likely to go bad and stale. Each item requires particular storing techniques and you must follow them to reduce wastage. For example, store potatoes and onions in a cool, dark spot, fresh herbs in a glass of water, tomatoes and bananas on the counter, and greens in a plastic container with a paper towel inside the crisper drawer. Have only necessary frozen fruits and vegetables in stock, in case the fresh produce finishes.

4. Reuse Leftovers

Find innovative ways to use all parts of vegetables or meat, instead of throwing them away. You can prepare soup stock with peels and vegetable scarps. Soft apples or blueberries can be added to oats. Planning to make egg strata and croutons? Pick that stale bread. Slightly wilted vegetables work best for stir-fries and soup.

5. Composting Practices

Composting food waste in your backyard is a fantastic method to nourish your garden and keep food from going to complete waste. Tiny composting containers are widely available that you can keep at home.

