What comes to your mind when we say Onam? If you ask us, the very first reply will be Onam Sadya. It is a traditional meal from Kerala with a range of dishes, served on a banana leaf. From rasam and sambar to olan, pachadi, inji puli and more - the spread includes a number of delicious dishes from the Kerala cuisine. This year, Onam (or the annual Malayali harvest festival) began on August 30, 2022. It is a weeklong festival, ending on September 8, 2022. During this time of the year, people organise feast at home where friends and family gather to enjoy the Sadya spread. That's not all. Several South Indian eateries across India also prepare special Sadya menu to cater to their patrons. And trust us, the guest list doesn't just limit to Malayali people!





Considering the popularity of Onasadya, we curated a list of restaurants in Delhi NCR, offering the authentic taste of Kerala with the special Sadya platter. Take a look:

Here're 6 Restaurants In Delhi NCR Offering Onam Sadya:

Mahabelly:

Every year, Mahabelly marks Onam with a special Sadhya meal. This year, the restaurant has put up a Thattukada (a Kerala Dhaba) theme for the guests to enjoy the tastiest vegetarian meals from Kerala.

Padmanabham:

This recently renovated restaurant in Delhi NCR has also organised for a massive Onam Sadhya dinner that offers various authentic dishes from the Kerala cuisine. It is an 18-course meal, which includes every dish served on a traditional Sadya platter.

Chattynadu:

Chattynadu, known for its authentic regional cuisine from the states of Southern India, is marking the Onam week with a delicious meal, served traditionally on banana leaf. While every dish on the platter tastes delicious, what stands out in the lot are avial, rasam and nei parappu.

Dakshin- Sheraton:

Dakshin continues its yearly Onam celebrations by serving 22 traditional dishes such as punar puli, balekai chips, balekai podiyam, cabbage thoran, and sambar. Sadhya is traditionally a vegetarian meal, but Dakshin also offers some delectable non-vegetarian options for the patrons to try.

Zambar:

Zambar is back with its annual Onam Sadya. This year, the restaurant is serving a lavish Onam Sadhya lunch, including 25 delicious dishes. The best part is, you can also get the platter delivered at home.

The Westin, Gurgaon:

This year, the Westin, Gurgaon is arranging for a special Sadya meal from September 8 to 10, 2022. This special lunch will offer every traditional dish with the authentic flavours and aroma. This 2-day special lunch has been curated by celebrated Chef Rekha Raghavan.





So, what are you waiting for? Plan your weekend and enjoy a delicious Onam feast with friends and family.

Happy Onam 2022!