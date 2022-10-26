Padma Lakshmi is one Indian-American celebrity who loves to eat as much as we do! The icon is a big foodie and her social media stands as proof. From sharing recipes to making us laugh at relatable cooking memes, Padma Lakshmi keeps her 1.3 million Instagram followers entertained with her dynamic content! If you have been following her for a while, then you'd know that Indian food has a special place in her heart. As a matter of fact, she loves to teach her American followers about all the kinds of Indian delicacies she grew up eating.





Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Is In The Kitchen Again; This Time He Is Making Breakfast





Despite living in the United States of America for most of her life, Padma Lakshmi remains strongly rooted in Indian culture! She didn't forget to ring in the Diwali celebration with a big bash. Padma Lakshmi hosted a Diwali party in New York and invited the Indian community to celebrate the festival of light. Just like most Diwali celebrations, Padma Lakshmi's Diwali party also had sweets in the spread. One of her friends gave us a glimpse of the food at the Diwali party and we spotted payasam being served for dessert. Take a look:

Padma Lakshmi's Diwali bash was not only a foodie affair but also had many prominent Indian artists in attendance! She even shared a reel of herself and her daughter wearing beautiful lehengas and dancing around at the party. Take a look:











Before her Diwali adventures, Padma Lakshmi taught us how to make a simple south Indian curry known as chow chow ki sabzi. She shared that she often likes to indulge in this light curry whenever she wishes for a simple meal. Click here to learn Padma Lakshmi's chow chow recipe.





What do you think of Padma Lakshmi's Diwali celebrations? Do tell us in the comments section below.