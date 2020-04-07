Easy Hack To Seal Chips Packet By TV Host Padma Lakshmi Goes Viral

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: April 07, 2020 13:04 IST
Whenever at home, eating is like second nature to us. We often find ourselves standing in front of the cupboard where all the snacks are kept, reaching out for a bag of chips. The struggle that most of us encounter during this activity is resealing the bag of chips once it has been opened. The chips often tend to go stale or moist in the process, thus leaving us no option but to finish the entire packet in one go. Well, guess what? This won't have to be the only way out of eating a bag of chips. Television Show host Padma Lakshmi has devised an intriguing technique of resealing the chips packet when you're halfway through it. Take a look at the video she shared on Twitter:
How am I just finding out about this now? pic.twitter.com/kOOWqRyQkN
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 5, 2020
(Also Read: Want To Chop Onions Quickly Without Tears? This TikTok User Has The Perfect Hack)
The video has gone viral, garnering 10 million plus views and getting over 3,00,000 likes and 85,000 retweets. Padma Lakshmi herself demonstrated the technique of resealing the chips packet, which is actually quite simple. She first folded the top corners of the packet inward, making it a triangular top. Then, Padma Lakshmi proceeded to roll up the corners she had just folded. This made a tiny gap such as that in an envelope. The entire conical top was then rolled down, thus making a firm seal without any chance of the bag reopening.
(Also Read: Viral: This Genius Fridge Hack Might Help Your Kids Eat Healthier)
Netizens poured in their reactions to the viral video. While some said this hack was a gift to mankind, others didn't think it was anything special. Some Twitter users agreed that they would need this hack specially during times of lockdown when saving chips and snacks was important. Other users said that they wouldn't go through with this technique as it was too much effort. Take a look at the reactions:
We did not feel the need to ration and save chips in the pre-quarantine days.
— Kriti Sharma (@Pluuummm) April 6, 2020
I would have to go with clothes pin. pic.twitter.com/mNVj0GoE8B
— Anabelle and 1024 others (@Anabele4U) April 5, 2020
Who has that many left in a bag?
— vinetimestoo (@vinetimestoo) April 5, 2020
I'm not about to do all of this shit
— Politically Correct ????☁️ (@slxm_lit1) April 5, 2020
I'm sure this will be like the t shirt thing that I will never be able to replicate.
— I love you Dr. Zaius! (@supermills) April 5, 2020
I just eat the whole bag. Problem solved
— Tim...the enchanter (@prof_nokken) April 5, 2020
Twitter University has taught me so much.
— You liked but did you hit Follow tho? (@1d9s1t3) April 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/pN3l2JKYPB
— Coronavirus' publicist (@mixeduppasha) April 5, 2020
I got lost on step 3 pic.twitter.com/znC3JRwSTS
— ???? (@GetOffMyZickk) April 6, 2020
I hate the internet. pic.twitter.com/4JbVQGvFd0
— Mike Morrison ????️???? (@mikesbloggity) April 5, 2020
What do you think of the hack? Tell us in the comments below!
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.