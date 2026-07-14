Kulthi dal, also known as horse gram, is one of the oldest legumes traditionally consumed in the Himalayan regions of India. In Uttarakhand, this humble pulse is turned into a comforting pahadi-style curry known for its earthy flavour, simple preparation, and nourishing qualities. Beyond Uttarakhand, kulthi dal is equally popular in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and parts of Maharashtra, where it is prepared in a variety of ways, from hearty soups to flavourful curries. Rich in protein and dietary fibre, this nutritious lentil has been a staple in home kitchens for generations, especially during the colder months. If you enjoy wholesome and authentic Indian food, this traditional pahadi kulthi dal is a recipe worth trying.





Also Read: Give Your Regular Dal A Garlicky Twist With This Rajasthani Recipe

Why Kulthi Dal Is Good For You

1. A Great Plant-Based Protein Source

Kulthi dal is naturally rich in plant protein, making it an excellent addition to vegetarian diets and helping support daily protein intake.





2. Rich In Dietary Fibre





The high fibre content helps support digestion, promotes gut health, and keeps you feeling fuller for longer when included in a balanced diet.





3. Packed With Essential Nutrients





Horse gram contains important minerals such as iron, calcium, and phosphorus, along with antioxidants that support overall wellbeing.





4. Can Support Healthy Weight Management





Being both filling and protein-rich, kulthi dal may help curb unnecessary snacking and encourage healthier eating habits.





5. A Favourite Winter Comfort Food





In many parts of India, kulthi dal is considered ideal for winter meals. Its hearty and warming nature makes it perfect for cooler days.





Also Read: Protein-Rich Moong Dal Lauki Tikki For Healthy Snacking

How To Make Uttarakhand-Style Kulthi Dal

Ingredients

1 cup kulthi dal (horse gram)

4 cups water

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

2 green chillies, slit

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida

1 tablespoon mustard oil or ghee

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method

Step 1: Soak The Dal





Wash the kulthi dal thoroughly and soak it for 6-8 hours or overnight. Drain the water before cooking.





Step 2: Cook Until Soft





Pressure cook the soaked dal with fresh water, turmeric, and a little salt until soft and creamy. Lightly mash some of the dal to achieve a thicker texture.





Step 3: Prepare The Tempering





Heat mustard oil or ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and asafoetida. Once they begin to splutter, add the chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.





Step 4: Make The Masala





Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chillies. Stir in the tomatoes, coriander powder, and red chilli powder. Cook until the tomatoes soften and the masala releases oil.





Step 5: Simmer The Dal





Pour the cooked dal into the prepared masala and mix well. Let it simmer for 8-10 minutes so the flavours blend together beautifully. Adjust the seasoning if required.





Step 6: Serve Hot





Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice, mandua roti, or chapati for an authentic Uttarakhand-style meal.





Simple, nutritious, and packed with flavour, pahadi kulthi dal is a comforting dish that showcases the rich culinary heritage of Uttarakhand while making a wholesome addition to everyday meals.