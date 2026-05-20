Protein-rich moong dal lauki tikki is a wholesome and nutritious snack that brings together taste and health in every bite. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, people often look for quick snacks that are both filling and good for the body, and this recipe fits that need perfectly. Made with moong dal (split green gram) and lauki (bottle gourd), these tikkis are light on the stomach yet packed with protein, fibre, and essential vitamins.





They help maintain energy levels throughout the day without adding unnecessary calories. Whether you are trying to manage weight, improve digestion, or simply eat better, this snack is a delicious way to stay on track while enjoying something tasty and satisfying.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Prevent Tikki From Falling Apart

Why This Snack Is A Healthy Choice

1. High Protein Content





Moong dal is naturally rich in plant-based protein, which supports muscle health and keeps you full for longer.





2. Good for Digestion





Lauki is light and cooling, making this tikki easy to digest while helping reduce bloating.





3. Weight-Friendly Snack





Low in calories and high in fibre, it helps control hunger and supports healthy weight goals.





4. Heart-Friendly Option





Made with minimal oil and no unhealthy fats, it supports better heart health.





5. Provides Steady Energy





The mix of dal and vegetables helps give slow and steady energy throughout the day.





Also Read: High Protein Diet: The Healthy Paneer Tikki Is Too Delicious To Refuse!

How To Make Moong Dal Lauki Tikki

Ingredients

1 cup-soaked moong dal

1 cup grated lauki (bottle gourd)

1 chopped green chilli

1 tsp ginger paste

2 tbsp rice flour or besan

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

Chopped coriander leaves

Oil for shallow frying

Recipe Method

Step 1





Soak moong dal for 3-4 hours. Drain well and grind it coarsely without adding much water.





Step 2





Squeeze out excess water from grated lauki so the mixture does not become watery.





Step 3





In a bowl, combine moong dal, lauki, spices, ginger, green chilli, and salt evenly.





Step 4





Add rice flour or besan for binding and mix into a soft dough-like mixture.





Step 5





Shape into small round or flat tikkis using your hands.





Step 6





Shallow fry on a medium heat until golden brown and crisp on both sides.





These moong dal lauki tikkis are best enjoyed hot with green chutney or yoghurt dip for a wholesome and satisfying snack.