Food adulteration has become far more common than most of us would like to believe, and paneer is one of the biggest victims of it. Since paneer is widely consumed in Indian households, especially by vegetarians looking for a healthy source of protein, fake or synthetic paneer in the market can be a serious concern. Often made using starch, detergents, synthetic milk, or harmful additives, adulterated paneer can affect both taste and health. The good news is that you can check its purity at home with a few simple tests before adding it to your meal. If you are someone who eats paneer regularly, here are some tests you can perform at home.





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Here Are 6 Simple Tests To Check Fake Paneer At Home

Paneer adulteration is pretty common nowadays. (Photo: Unsplash)





1. Check The Texture By Pressing It

Take a small piece of paneer and gently press it with your fingers. Pure paneer feels soft, slightly crumbly, and breaks easily under pressure. Fake paneer, on the other hand, often feels rubbery, too smooth, or unusually stretchy. If it bounces back like rubber instead of crumbling, it may not be real.

2. Smell It Before Cooking

Fresh paneer always has a mild, milky aroma that feels natural and pleasant. If the paneer smells sour, too sharp, or has a chemical-like odour, it could be old or adulterated. Synthetic paneer may also have no smell at all, which is another sign to watch for before using it.

3. Try The Iodine Test

Boil a small piece of paneer in water and let it cool down. Add a few drops of iodine tincture to it. If the paneer turns blue or black, it indicates the presence of starch, which is commonly added to fake paneer to increase volume. Pure paneer will show no such colour change.

These simple tests can help you check the purity of paneer. (Photo: Pexels)

4. Heat It On A Pan

Place a small cube of paneer on a hot pan without adding oil. Real paneer gives off a light dairy aroma and softens naturally while releasing a little milk fat. Fake paneer may turn rubbery, release excess oil, or smell unpleasant when heated. This is a quick kitchen test that can reveal a lot.

5. Use Warm Water To Test It

Take a small piece of paneer and drop it into a bowl of warm water. If the paneer starts dissolving or leaves behind a milky residue quickly, it could be made from synthetic milk or contain additives. Pure paneer will remain intact, firm, and hold its shape even after sitting in warm water.





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6. Check The Colour Carefully

Good-quality paneer usually has a soft off-white or creamy colour. If it looks unnaturally bright white, overly shiny, or too perfect, it may contain chemicals or whitening agents. Fresh paneer should look natural and slightly grainy, not glossy or plastic-like.





So, before you consume paneer at home, make sure to perform these tests to keep yourself and your health safe.