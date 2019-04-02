Pair Your Cup Of Adrak Wali Chai With These Lesser Known Yet Delectable Snacks

What's a cup of piping hot tea without some yummy savoury snacks! The joy of chomping down some scrumptious pakoras and samosas with hot adrak wali chai is above all. Indians and their liking for tea is known since time immemorial. Not only do they love to have this hot and refreshing beverage several times a day, but also like to pair a variety of delicacies with it. We have all indulged in bread pakoras and bhujiyas while drinking that heavenly cup of adrak wali chai. However, there's much more than just those regular tea-time snacks that we have been introduced to since ages. There are various other tea-time snacks out there that not only taste immensely great when paired with a cup of tea, but are quite easy-to-make as well.







Here we have curated a list of three lesser known yet delectable snacks that are going to take your tea-time experience to a whole new level:





Crunchy Roasted/Fried Green Peas



If you happen to have a thing for green peas, then this delight is surely going to impress you. Mind you, these crunchy green peas are quite addictive and may leave you wanting for more and more. All you need to do is to just shallow-fry the green peas in some refined or olive oil and add in some salt and amchoor masala to the pan. This would not only add a flavourful punch to this tea-time snack recipe, but would also make it quite crispy and yummy at the same time. If you are someone who is keeping a track on calorie count, then you can ditch the frying method and instead opt for baking or boiling. Baking these delights in the oven would save on the excess calorie count.



This popular south Indian recipe can be savoured as a breakfast dish as well. Cooked with urad dal, vermicelli, and a melange of healthy veggies like carrots, capsicum, onion, and peas, vermicelli upma is a perfect combination of health and taste in one bowl. You may even add some roasted peanuts as a garnishing over the vermicelli upma to enhance the culinary experience. This delight tastes the best with cardamom tea!













Masaledar Murmure



This tea-time snack is super easy-to-make and requires bare minimum ingredients. Murmure is puffed rice tossed with potatoes, onions, and masalas. All you need to do is to just mix together all of them and you have a delectable snack ready to be paired with a cup of hot chai.



So, the next time you have guests coming over, replace the regular tea-time snacks with the ones mentioned above and have an amazing tea-time!



