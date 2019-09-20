Indian Cooking Tips: Pair Your Evening Cuppa With This Crispy Masala Toast

Making butter-toasted bread is too passe. How about adding some cheesy and masaledar element to it?

Almost all of us are familiar with those 4pm hunger pangs that make us binge on greasy and fried stuffs. We are used to pairing our evening cup of chai or coffee with delights like samosas, bread pakoras, spring rolls, bhujias etc. But what if we say that you can now experiment with an extremely common kitchen ingredient and turn it into your 4pm evening snack?! Something as basic as a bread slice can come to your rescue in making quick and easy chai-time snacks. All you've got to do is bring together few ingredients and follow the method given below.





This quick chai-time snack will be ready in just 5 minutes. Not only can you savour it with your evening cuppa but can also pack in your kids' tiffin as it has got a cheesy element added to it, which is sure to be loved by them. Making butter-toasted bread is too passe. How about adding some cheesy and masaledar element to it?

Here's How You Can Make Crispy Masala Toast In The Comforts Of Your Kitchen:

Ingredients Required:





Bread Slices - 2

Oregano Seasoning - 2 tablespoon

Chaat Masala - 1 tablespoon

Cheese Spread - half cup

Butter - 1 tbsp





Method:





To begin with, cut the bread slices into two halves and apply butter on just one side of the bread.

Now, bring a pan to moderate flame and place the bread slice on it with the butter-coated side facing downwards.

Once the slice starts to turn slightly brown in hue, apply a thick layer of the cheese spread on the top-facing side of the bread. Sprinkle oregano seasoning and chaat masala on the bread slice evenly and cover the bread slice with a hollow lid. Allow the cheese spread to melt on low flame.

After few seconds, you'd notice that the bread slice has not only been toasted to crisp but is also coated with spices and cheese.

Note: If you're a spice junkie, you may as well add chiili flakes on top of the cheese spread and make the snack even more enticing.





So the next time you make your piping hot cup of tea or coffee, pair it with this crispy masala toast and break the monotony. If you know of more such evening snacks that can be paired with chai or coffee, then do share them with us in the comments section below.







