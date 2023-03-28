Indian cuisine is so vast and diverse, and it encompasses so much regional variety too. No matter which part of the country you travel to, you will find a plethora of amazing dishes to try. This is true not just for the main course but also for snacks. From fafda to thepla, samosa to kachori - there are so many wonderful snacks that are ideal to enjoy at tea time. Bhakarwadi, for instance, is one of the most popular chai-time snacks, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Recently, a Twitter thread about bhakarwadi grabbed eyeballs online and got the internet drooling. Take a look:

Popular comedian Tanmay Bhat shared a tweet on March 27. "Really respect people who can resist bhakarwadi," he wrote in the post. "Ever crumbled some bhakarwadi with hot dal rice," he added in the next reply.

The tweet struck a chord with Indian foodies, and many of them could relate to this sentiment about bhakarwadi. It has already received over 84.6k views and 1.7k likes. Many of them shared how they enjoy their bhakarwadi, paired with chai or coffee. Others commented on their favourite place to relish the humble snack.





Take a look at some responses to the Bhakarwadi tweet:

If all this chatter about bhakarwadi has got you craving it, we have just what you need. This humble tea-time snack is something that can easily be made at home. You would just need a handful of ingredients to prepare the spicy filling, wrap it up in a dough and deep-fry it till it becomes crisp. Click here for the full recipe for bhakarwadi.