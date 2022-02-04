Papad is probably the most underrated dish in a traditional Indian thali. Despite its constant presence in every regional cuisine, we don't give papad its due credit. From sprucing up our regular dal-chawal to being a perfect snack to pair with chai - a papad or two can amp up a meal without any effort. Besides papad is super versatile too - you can actually use it to make different unique dishes. We agree papad is majorly eaten as an accompaniment, but did you know, you can make sabzi, pasta and other yummy recipes with it too?! You read that right!





Now, if you are wondering how to make sabzi with papad, let us tell you there are different ways to do so. One of our favourite process is by making papad rolls. This delicious recipe has a mix of veggies stuffed inside papad, which is then cooked in a spicy gravy. This recipe has a distinct taste and fills you up in no time.





In this dish, first, stuffing is prepared using different vegetables and spices. Then it is packed inside wet papad. Lastly, we cook this in gravy so that the papad soaks in more flavour. You can easily make this dish in 30 minutes. So, without further ado, let us check out how to make these papad rolls!

Papad Rolls Recipe: Here's How To Make Papad Rolls

To begin with, heat the oil in a pan and add the chopped onions, beans, carrots, and paneer, stirring constantly. Add jeera powder, garam masala, salt, and red chilli powder to this and cover to cook. Remove the vegetables from the heat once they are all soft. Next, spread a little water on the papad, place the stuffing in the centre, and roll the papad. Gently press and seal the edges of it. Now shallow fry them.

Melt ghee in a pan and add the cumin seeds, saunf, ginger garlic paste, and crushed dry fruits to make the gravy. Cook for a while after adding the onion paste and tomato paste. Add the remaining dry spices and a little water to achieve the desired consistency. When the gravy is nearly done, add the papad rolls and serve!





For the full recipe of papad rolls, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked this unique dish.