Leftover Yogurt At Home? Make Light And Tasty 'Papad Ki Sabzi' With It!

Papad Ki Sabzi is a light and refreshing dish that can use up your leftover yogurt.

Yogurt is a staple condiment of the Indian cuisine. The creamy delight can make for a refreshing side dish or even a wonderful ingredient to work with. Raitas, Kebabs, curries and chaat - these are only a few of the preparations which use yogurt. The best part about using yogurt is its easy availability, as you can simply prepare it at home or purchase it from the local dairy. If you are wondering what to do with the last batch of curd that is lying in your fridge, we have the perfect recipe idea for you. This light and tasty 'Papad Ki Sabzi' can be prepared with leftover yogurt in less than 30 minutes.





Believe it or not, 'Papad Ki Sabzi' is one recipe which is frequently found as part of the Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisines. It is a yogurt-based dish which uses minimal ingredients and a simple cooking preparation - ideal for the arid desert regions. The gravy has a slightly sour, yet wonderful taste and features fried papad pieces as the main element of the dish! Although, fried papad is typically used in this recipe, you can roast the papad too to give a healthier edge to the dish.





So, when you're out of ideas of what vegetable to cook, or simply want to whip up something simple without much hassle - Papad Ki Sabzi is the saviour recipe you need.

Roasted or fried Papad can be used in the making of the Sabzi.





How To Make Papad Ki Sabzi | Papad Sabzi Recipe Made With Leftover Yogurt

For this recipe, you would require 4 medium sized papads and 2 cups of whipped curd as the main ingredients. Apart from this, the Papad ki Sabzi needs ginger, garlic, green chillies and assorted spices for the preparation. Start by heating up the ghee in a pan, and sauteeing cumin seeds, spices, ginger and green chillies in the pan. Pour in the curd and water, and mix well. Break the papad into small pieces and add to the gravy. Add salt and let it cook. Your delicious Papad ki Sabzi is ready!





You can pair it with piping hot chapattis or wholesome bajra rotis. The curry can also be had with steamed rice!





Click here for the full step-by-step recipe text of Papad Ki Sabzi.







