Masala Khichiya Papad Recipe: This Marwari Street-Style Papad Is A Delicious Snack To Chomp On

Masala khichiya papad is a popular street food in different parts of India. It is salty, flaky and leaves a unique after taste with every bite.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: January 03, 2021 10:15 IST

Enjoy masala khichiya papad as is in form of snacks

  • Papad is a must-have side dish with every traditional meal.
  • Papad is often enjoyed as is, especially in form of masala papad.
  • We bring Marwari masala khichiya papad recipe that is satisfying to core.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that papad holds a firm position in a traditional Indian meal. Pair it with dal-chawal or rasam-rice, this crunchy delight is a must-have in every part of India. The crispy texture and smoky aroma of papad can spruce up a regular meal in a jiffy. And if you look around you will find people enjoying papad in form of snacks too. While papad is conventionally made of moong and dal, there are different other varieties of this snack that are equally palatable and popular in different parts of the country. One such lip-smacking instance is rice-flour papad.

Popularly known as khichiya papad, it is a staple among the Marwaris in Rajasthan and Mumbai. Khichiya papad is salty, flaky and leaves a unique after taste with every bite. You may either roast or fry this papad to enjoy it to the core.

We bring a traditional masala khichiya papad recipe that makes for an ultimate street food in Mumbai. It is basically a scrumptious blend of roasted or fried khichiya papad, topped with butter, vegetables, chutney and sev. When every ingredient is mixed together in the right proportion, masala khichiya papad offers a burst of flavours to your palate.

Already slurping?! All you need to do is get a packet of rice flour papad from your nearby grocery store, throw in all the ingredients and mix. Check out the quick and easy recipe given below.

ejgs5o08

Here's The Recipe Of Marawari Masala Khichiya Papad:

Ingredients:

Khichiya papad - 2-3

Onion- 1 tablespoon, chopped

Tomato- 1 tablespoon, chopped

Cucumber- 1 tablespoon, chopped

Ginger- 1 teaspoon, thinly sliced

Green chilli- quantity as per choice, chopped

Red chilli-garlic chutney- 1 teaspoon

Coriander chutney- 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice- 1-2 teaspoon

Black salt- to taste

Chaat masala- to taste

Butter- 1 tablespoon, preferably melted

Sev- to garnish

Freshly chopped coriander leaves- to garnish

Method:

Step 1. Roast or fry the khichiya papad. Keep aside.

Step 2. Take all the other ingredients (except butter, sev, chaat masala and coriander leaves) in a bowl and mix.

Step 3. Now you can assemble the masala khichiya papad in 2 ways-

Method 1. Brush the butter on the papad and throw the masala mix on it.

Method 2. Crush the papad into small pieces and brush butter on it. Add the masala mix and toss.

Step 4. Garnish with sev, chaat masala and coriander leaves and serve.

Have the masala khichiya papad immediately to enjoy the crunch.

Try it at home and let us know how you like it in the comments section below!

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  Street FoodMasala Papad RecipeIndian Cooking Tips
