What is your weekend guilty pleasure? Pizza, pasta or noodles? Whatever dish you pick today to whet your cravings, there is one thing that can elevate it to new heights - chilli oil! If you are like me, you would pour a dash of chilli oil on everything, even omelettes. It can transform a bland meal into a fiery, flavour-packed delight by adding extra heat to it, and our palates love it. You'll find it interesting to know that you can easily make your own chilli oil at home that can taste just as good as the store-bought ones.

Also Read: From Tomato Dip To Chana Dal Dip, 5 Tasty Dips Ideas To Spruce Up Your Breakfast Meals

Why Homemade Chilli Oil?

Sure, you can buy chilli oil at the store, but trust me, there's something special about crafting your own. Homemade chilli oil lets you control the heat level, flavour profile, and quality of ingredients. Plus, it's a fun and satisfying DIY project for any food enthusiast.





I found a simple recipe for homemade chilli oil on the Instagram handle 'parthbajaj' and wanted to share it with all fellow chilli oil lovers.

Also Read: Pair Your Favourite Comfort Food With This Super Healthy Three-Pepper Dip

How To Make Chilli Oil At Home I Homemade Chilli Oil Recipe:

Crush garlic and ginger and combine with salt and lots of chilli flakes (of course). Get hold of whole spices like bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, peppercorns and cloves. Cook the spices in oil then strain the hot oil and pour over the chilli flakes mixture. That's it, your homemade chilli oil is ready!





Watch the complete recipe video here:







Pro-tip by the self-taught chef Parth Bajaj: "Make sure to cook the spices in oil at a very low temp for 5-6 mins and then pour the oil over the chilli!"

How to Enjoy Your Homemade Chilli Oil:

Now that you have this culinary gem in your pantry, here are some delicious ways to use it:





Drizzle on Noodles: Toss your favourite noodles in chilli oil for a spicy kick. It's a game-changer.





Stir-Fry: Add a spoonful or two to your stir-fry for a burst of flavour and heat. You won't need much else in terms of seasoning.





Dipping Sauce: Mix it with soy sauce and a splash of vinegar for an unforgettable dipping sauce for dumplings or spring rolls.





Pizza Topping: Believe it or not, a drizzle of chilli oil on your pizza can be a game-changer. Try it on your next slice! You can even spice up your pasta with it.





Marinades: Use it as a base for marinades for meats or vegetables. Let them soak up the heat before grilling or roasting.





Eggs: Jazz up your scrambled eggs or omelettes with a touch of chilli oil for breakfast with a spicy twist.





Popcorn: Popcorn lovers, rejoice! A drizzle of chilli oil over your freshly popped kernels takes movie night to a whole new level.





Remember, homemade chilli oil is highly customisable. You can experiment with different types of spices or even infuse it with herbs like rosemary or oregano. It's all about making it your own and finding that perfect balance of heat and flavour.