Rajkummar Rao is one of the breakout stars of the decade! The actor has been working in the industry for a long time, and we have seen him give some of his best performances in movies like Stree, Kai Po Che, Badhaai Do, Newton and more. There is no doubt that he is a hardworking actor, but recently we found out that he also works hard when it comes to kitchen work! Yes, you read it right?! Rajkummar Rao contributes to the kitchen with as much passion and dedication as he does to his films. Wondering how we know this? His wife, Patralekhaa, gave us a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao working in the kitchen. Take a look:

In the image, we can see Rajkummar Rao sitting around the kitchen counter chopping vegetables with his friend. The duo seems to be chopping onion and tomatoes with immense focus. But Rajkummar Rao's style of cutting vegetables is unlike any other's because he is wearing sunglasses while chopping the vegetables! Amusing, right?! The actor is looking like a hero even when he is doing an ordinary task like chopping in the kitchen. Patralekhaa shared this image on her Instagram stories.





Rajkummar Rao is not someone who often shows his foodie side, but when he does, he doesn't hold back! He even shared his struggles with food for his movie Badhaai Do. He had built his body for the movie and shared the issues he faced being vegetarian. Even Bhumi Pednekar gave us input on what all he ate during his fitness journey! She added that Rajkummar would eat paneer made of skimmed milk, broccoli, vegan protein and much more!

What do you think of Rajkummar Rao's style of chopping vegetables? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!