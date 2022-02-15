Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are riding high on the success of their recently released movie 'Badhaai Do'. A sequel of the 2018-hit drama 'Badhaai Ho', the film is a comedy-drama that follows the characters of Rajkummar and Bhumi - two closeted homosexuals - who get married to each other to keep societal pressure at bay. While Rajkummar portrays a closeted police officer, Bhumi plays a closeted PE teacher. Besides an interesting storyline, the film is also garnering applauds for great acting. And to get into the skin of the character, Rajkummar Rao had to gain weight and build a strong physique. He underwent a strict diet and physical training sessions to transform into the character of a gay police officer.





Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram and shared a post featuring two before and after pictures. "The best feeling in the world is when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you guys," the post read.





In no time, the post took over the internet garnering more than four lakh likes and thousands of comments. Bhumi too took to the comments section to share that Rajkummar ate paneer made of skimmed milk, vegan protein, broccoli and more. She also wrote that she couldn't digest her meal seeing Rajkummar's food. Check out her comment below:





Photo Credit: Instagram/Rajkummar Rao

Earlier Rajkummar Rao shared another post where he explained that he followed a vegetarian diet and avoided "any kind of steroids". Find the post here:











On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' along with Janhvi Kapoor.